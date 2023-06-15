Malique Stevens was a year old when Lincoln’s Matt Talbot Kitchen became Susanne Blue’s mission.

Look into the face of this now 26-year-old, and you can see why getting up every morning for 25 years to fulfill this mission has been so important to Blue. Whatever Malique’s story may be, the young man is in need daily of a meal, a place to shower and wash his clothes. He relies many days on Matt Talbot’s diverse community of volunteers and staff led by this long-time executive director.

It’s kind of like a family, Malique says, a place to connect with others who have the same needs he has.

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach has been Blue’s base of service to her corner of the world, and it’s a bittersweet goodbye she will be saying in August to this part of her life mission. She was the organization’s first executive director, taking it from a shared space on 19th and R streets to a dynamic building tucked away just off North 27th Street.

Moved to Lincoln in 1989

Blue moved to Lincoln from Omaha with her husband, Jim, in 1989. With a bachelor of science degree in public affairs and community service with minors in criminal justice and psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she had started working with people experiencing homelessness at a family shelter in Omaha.

“It was transformative,” she said. “I learned so much, and it was hard work, but I was having a lot of fun. I just fell in love with it.”

In Lincoln, she started volunteering. Their second child was born in 1992, and when he was ready to start kindergarten, she was ready to move on with establishing a career. After fervent soul searching, Blue knew service was to be her calling. As she prayed about her future, she said she learned that a cousin was in an AIDS hospice opened by Mother Teresa in Washington D.C. She felt compelled to learn more about the Catholic nun who founded the Missionaries of Charity.

“I became enamored with Mother Teresa,” she said.

If she was to pursue service to the working poor and those who didn’t have permanent homes, she knew she needed more education and training. She returned to school for a master’s degree in social work at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

She had volunteered at Matt Talbot Kitchen and served on its board, and when the organization decided in 1999 to expand its mission and to hire an executive director, she got the job.

“It was very simple for me. How can I be an instrument for good?” she said.

First director’s office was a pantry

Blue’s first director’s office on R Street was a pantry she shared with green beans and other food cans and pans, fitting for the humbling mission she was undertaking.

During her 25 years at Matt Talbot, the kitchen reached a peak of serving about 3,500 unique individuals a year. The North 27th Street location has expanded once and is in the middle of another construction project.

Blue has overseen a staff growth from two to 24 in her years there, and programs and services have multiplied beyond even the founders’ wildest dreams. It’s a testament to Blue’s commitment and bold leadership, said Natasha Plooster, a member of the Matt Talbot Board for seven years, and president during two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She just has a genuine passion for helping people,” Plooster said. “She cares for others in such a special way. … I really am honored to call her friend.”

Those who come to the light-filled dining and meal preparation areas of Matt Talbot view it as a welcoming refuge, she said.

From the people served by Matt Talbot, Blue said she has learned an indelible lesson: Never give up. Hope and encouragement are probably the most important interventions that can be given, she knows, because without them people can’t see beyond where they are.

“The story is always deeper than what appears,” she said. “I’ve met some of the most intelligent, compassionate, thoughtful people.”

A photo hangs in the building’s kitchen of Blue and a long-time client hugging. It stands out in her mind because this particular man “scared the dickens out of me” in earlier years. Now he is a glowing example of the journeys some have been able to navigate from alcoholism and belligerence to treatment and sober living, reunions with families and becoming a role model for others.

Blue is somewhat of a perfectionist about her work.

“The facility is very important, the cleanliness, how our staff interact with the guests. The grant writing, I’m very fussy about that. I review everything that goes out,” she said.

At the same time, she knows “there’s just nothing perfect about it. It’s perfectly imperfect.”

Fundraising program

Blue believes one of her smartest moves was to develop a fundraising program for Matt Talbot. The nonprofit couldn’t rely on grants alone, so she hired staff to do direct mail, marketing and event planning.

“In doing so, we created a lot of awareness about the needs in our community, and it helped Matt Talbot to grow,” she said.

It also helped dispel some of the stereotypes and myths about the guests who come for meals and other services.

She doesn’t sugarcoat how hard her staff’s mission is. But as complicated as days can sometimes be, as difficult as it is to go to bed thinking about families sleeping in cars or a guest with mental challenges refusing shelter on a frigid winter night, she has persevered with faith, courage and the dedication of staff.

Having the educational background helped her to understand a lot about the culture of poverty, the impact of abuse and neglect and of untreated substance use and mental illness. Always around a corner for someone without a home is the danger that families can be separated, that untreated health issues can lead to serious complications, to amputations, that a person’s dignity and life are at stake.

“It’s dog-eat-dog out there,” she said.

Trip to India planned

She will leave the daily worry behind, perhaps, on her birthday, Aug. 23. She’s planning a trip to India with her husband in January, beginning in Calcutta, where she has been invited to participate in a day of special reflections at Mother Teresa’s (now Saint Teresa of Calcutta) gravesite and then spend a few days at the Missionaries of Charity before touring India.

It is Mother Teresa’s life and philosophies of serving the unwanted and unloved, still, that give Blue her purpose and courage. She keeps this quote on her desk:

"You and I have been created for greater things. We have not been created to just pass through this life without aim. And that greater aim is to love and to be loved. Give yourself fully to God, who will use you to accomplish great things on the condition that you believe much more in his love than in your weakness. Never think that a small action done to your neighbor is not worth much. It is not how much we do that is pleasing to God, but how much love we put into the doing."

Blue’s last project at Matt Talbot will be a Wildflower Memorial Garden, inspired by the kitchen’s guests. Stones will also be placed in the garden in memory of former guests, volunteers or donors who have died.

“Our grounds and facilities are, I feel, a kind of a sacred spot,” she said.

A departing gift from her to guests will be to offer a meal from her own kitchen: chicken parmesan for 200.

Plooster said Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is gearing up for more growth, changes and new opportunities with a new leader, yet to be named.

“We’re really viewing it as … the new evolution of Matt Talbot that’s being built on a legacy that (Blue) has established.”