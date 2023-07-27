Last year for Christmas I was gifted a bullet-style blender, and it sat in the cupboard for quite a while until I had time to experiment with it. Now I use the thing constantly; it is so quick, handy, and it’s much easier to clean than my food processor or old traditional blender. Below are a few ways I utilize it now, along with a couple of my favorite recipes.

Things to throw in:

1. Smoothies;

2. Mixed frothy drinks — like chocolate martinis, pina coladas;

3. Fresh pesto;

4. Fake banana ice cream;

5. Vinaigrette and salad dressings;

6. Nut butters;

7. Pupsicles; and

8. Milkshakes.

Watermelon JuiceI have been making this one ever since the Black Diamond watermelons appeared in town at farm stands a few weeks ago. It is incredibly simple, and I don’t strain it, because if you blend it well, you really don’t need to. It makes a great light drink on a hot day.

2 cups seedless watermelon chunks;

Juice of half a lime (add more if you like it zingier).

Blend and serve on its own, or add a bit of chilled vodka and a lime garnish for a refreshing summer cocktail.

Cantaloupe Agua Fresca1 lb. cantaloupe (about ½ a melon);

1 cup water;

1 tablespoon lime juice;

Ice, mint to serve.

Remove the skin and seeds from the cantaloupe and dice the flesh. Blend until smooth in a blender. Strain the puree through a very fine strainer or cheesecloth to get a clear juice. You should get around 1 ½ cups. Mix this with the water and lime juice. Add a little sugar if you like, but it’s not needed if your cantaloupe is ripe.

Serve over ice with a little mint as garnish.

Mango Banana Smoothie with Spinach1 ½ cups frozen mango pieces (about 10 ounces);

1 ripe banana (cut into chunks);

1 cup packed baby spinach leaves;

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk.

Place all ingredients in your blender: frozen mango, banana, spinach and almond milk. Blend until smooth. Enjoy immediately.

PupsiclesMy significant other and I recently adopted a rescue dog from Wyoming, and although we say “We’re NOT going to spoil her,” well, we can’t really help it. I whip this up for her and keep it in the freezer so I can dole a few out on hot days.

⅔ cup plain Greek yogurt – with no sugar added;

⅔ cup natural peanut butter – again, with no added sugars or xylitol;

1 cup water (add a little more if needed for slightly runny consistency).

Pour the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze. Your pup will love you.

Frozen Daiquiri4 ounces light rum;

2 ounces lime juice, freshly squeezed;

¾ ounces sugar syrup;

Garnish with lime wheels.

Add all ingredients into a blender with a cup and a half of ice and pulse until mixed. Divide between two cups or margarita glasses and garnish. The great thing about this drink is you can make the first batch sans alcohol for the kids, and make the second for the adults.