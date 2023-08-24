Meet Summer, a pearly white Goldendoodle with soulful eyes, fur as soft as a downy quilt and a personality as gentle and sunny as – of course – a summer day.

She cuddles up to children who are scared, who can’t quite find the right words – to teenagers often angry at the world – to adults who simply need a break.

She doesn’t judge. She doesn’t scold or nag.

She needs no words, only nuzzles as she brings calm and comfort to the halls of HopeSpoke (formerly the Child Guidance Center), a nonprofit organization in Lincoln that provides behavioral and mental health services to children, adolescents and families.

Summer brings joy wherever she goes, says Katie McLeese Stephenson, executive director at HopeSpoke. “Dogs seem to have an instinctive way of knowing when someone is struggling. They’ll simply go over and lay their head on a lap. And that’s all they need to do.”

Stories of Summer

A therapist at HopeSpoke shares this lovely story of Summer – just one of so many.

“I’ve seen a 15-year-old client for over a year … and Summer has helped my client with the mindfulness sensory of touch. They pet Summer’s cotton ball head and use this soft touch to slow their body down and focus on breathing. As we process socially anxious events, we focus on the touch of Summer’s soft head, which helps my client center their emotions and express their feelings, their anxiety triggers … My client even carries around cotton balls when they are outside of sessions because cotton balls make them think of Summer.”

The pup has indeed earned official Domesti-PUP certification, but perhaps more importantly, she knows how to let a child hug her or lie down beside her – how to encourage belly rubs and strokes behind the ears.

“When kids walk into any of our facilities, they just light up when they see a dog,” McLeese Stephenson says.

HopeSpoke’s first therapy pup was George, a Saint Bernard/black lab mix who flunked out of service-dog school because he was too friendly. Teddy came next, a lab/chow that came from the Near South Neighborhood Association and left far too soon.

But HopeSpoke was not quiet for long, as late last year Summer arrived, the group’s third Domesti-PUP therapy dog.

Summer is definitely still part puppy, very high energy, McLeese Stephenson says. “But she also has a very chill side to her. She is responsive and loving.”

And finally, she adds, best of all, when anyone puts their arms around Summer, “she is just so very, very soft.”

Here are some more comments about Summer from clients:

• “Summer is helpful because she is calm and she helps me calm down.”

• “When I am frustrated and can’t talk to staff, I can talk to Summer.”

“Dogs have a way of bringing down big emotions, helping in a moment of distress or upset,” McLeese Stephenson explains. “They help individuals soften, be a little more vulnerable. Young children will sometimes even talk to a dog, share their story, reveal things they wouldn’t normally disclose to a therapist.”

Wide-ranging responsibilities

Summer’s responsibilities are wide ranging, rotating among all the various programs at HopeSpoke, as well as attending both group and individual therapy sessions.

“And she’s equally good for our staff,” McLeese Stephenson says. “Summer is quickly learning who has treats for her in their office, who might leave their trash can unattended.”

Formally, the pup belongs to HopeSpoke, but she goes home each night with Jackie Prater, director of the organization’s Extended Day Treatment Program.

In the evening she’s the Prater family pet. But every morning when she dons her Domesti-PUP vest, she immediately understands her role, McLeese Stephenson explains. “She and our previous therapy dogs have added a completely new dimension to the environment here – providing an extra layer of safety and comfort.”

And that’s exactly what the Viking Foundation envisioned when it approved a grant to fund Summer’s purchase and training.

“We recognize the comforting and healing effects dogs are able to provide – especially to children in distress,” says Steven Eggland, founder and president of the Viking Foundation. “HopeSpoke and their young clients’ needs matched perfectly with our core values, particularly those values relating to our efforts to help young people with challenges.”

More about HopeSpoke

HopeSpoke was founded in 1949 when local health care professionals started recognizing treatment for children’s mental health services needed to be different from that of adults. For the first 70 years, the organization was known as the Child Guidance Center. But in 2018, it was renamed HopeSpoke, a brand that reflected the group’s core mission: to inspire healthy futures for children and their families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services.

“Lincoln was very progressive in understanding children’s unique needs, well ahead of the national movement,” McLeese Stephenson says.

Over the years, the organization’s comprehensive services have blossomed with growing community needs.

Currently HopeSpoke:

• Provides mental health services to students in 16 public schools – elementary, middle and high schools – collaborating with teachers, counselors and social workers.

• Operates the Extended Day Treatment Program – after-school hours during the school year and full mornings during the summer – for children ages 5-12 who need intensive counseling and therapy for trauma and behavioral challenges.

• Provides holistic, trauma-informed care for adolescent males ages 13-18 at the Therapeutic Group Home.

• Supplies transitional counseling and suicide assessment to youth detained at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

• Offers telehealth services that afford another level of flexibility.

“It continues to amaze me how Summer connects with children without ever saying a word,” McLeese Stephenson says. “They see her, and somehow they immediately know they are going to be safe, loved and cared for. And that’s what we’re all about here.”

More about the Viking Foundation

The Viking Foundation has distributed nearly $1 million in modest grants to dozens of nonprofit organizations over the past 10 years. The next grant deadline is Oct. 1. For more information, see vikingfoundation.webs.com.