Department chair and Master of Social Work Program director at Nebraska Wesleyan University

• College degrees: Bachelor of Social Work from Dana College in 2003, Master of Social Work and Master of Public Administration from UNO in 2007, Doctorate of Social Work from the University of St. Thomas in 2020.

• Professional memberships: National Association of Social Workers; also a Certified Social Worker in Nebraska.

• Community Service: Has served on the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee with the Nebraska ELCA Synod, and continues to serve as secretary for the Poverty Impact Network Board of Directors.

• Recent Previous Board Service (within the last 5 years): Barnabas Community, Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

• Other information: Married to Martin Jensen, and they have two young sons: Dennison, 10, and Emmett, 8.

Who has inspired you?

My dad, Paul Ahrendt, is a big inspiration for me. He built a tool business from the ground up here in Lincoln and achieved so much success in that role. His success was most visible in the people he supported and cared for, and also in his continuous quest to be better in all areas of his life. I try to lead in a similar way, lifting up and supporting others around me, while also constantly looking for opportunities to grow and improve.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

One of my favorite books that I often refer to for guidance and inspiration is “Leadership and Self-Deception” by the Arbinger Group. This book is a great one to explore to improve your own leadership skills and your ability to work alongside others.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Build your network of support. Having a community that can help lift you up, as well as check in and challenge you when needed, is critical for effective leadership. Also, find ways to show yourself compassion and grace. We often make time and space for others in this way, and we need to do the same for ourselves.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

I’m a big believer in finding ways to serve and give back, whether in large or small ways. I love serving on boards of directors for local nonprofits. It gives me a means of learning more about what is going on in my community, and also I am able to support that work more directly. I currently serve on the Board of Directors for the Poverty Impact Network/Lincoln Hygiene Network, and it is so wonderful to be able to see our impact on the Lincoln community in real time.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is an opportunity to serve and support others. My favorite part of being a leader is working alongside my team to accomplish our goals, to celebrate the wins and to reflect on the losses. My greatest mentors have been people who have recognized my potential and helped to lead me on that path. I hope I do the same for those I serve.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“Acknowledging a mistake just means that you are wiser today than you were yesterday.” – Kelly Ann Rothaus

How would you describe a great day?

I’m not sure where to begin with this one … I’m a big list person, so getting to check many things off my list would be a good day, for sure. A great day, though, would involve being with family or friends and getting to explore something I’ve never done or seen before. That would be great!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

A previous acquaintance once told me, “Compassion without competence is often misdirected,” and I have always tried to take that to heart. In other words, caring alone is not enough. I need to work to educate myself on an issue or need in order to have the impact I want to see.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

I have been very privileged in my life, so I’m not sure I can truly speak to an “adversity.” I have definitely overcome challenges both personally and professionally, and that is often through the support of friends and colleagues, as well as a good amount of self-reflection.