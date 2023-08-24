Founder and Director of Art Bus LNK, a mobile art studio and 501(C)(3) nonprofit that focuses on providing all youth in Lincoln the equal opportunity to create art through free, accessible and direct community programming.

Program Manager at Rabble Mill, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit that works with Nebraska youth toward achieving belonging, purpose and upward mobility necessary to grow, achieve and reinvest in their community. Programs including The Bay, Rabble Media, Skate for Change and statewide after-school programs.

Community service: Member of the boards of directors for the South of Downtown Community Development Organization and The Valiant Post (valiantpost.com). Vice president of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion for the American Marketing Association.

Education: Attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Who has inspired you?

My mother is my biggest inspiration. She’s had to endure quite a lot, from having to escape her village in Nigeria by foot, to fighting hard to come to America to make a living to support her family. She’s shown me that though things may be hard during the storm, there’s always a blessing after.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

The “Therapy for Black Girls” by Dr. Joy.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

If there is not a seat at the table for you, make your own. You branching out and making space for yourself will eventually create a seat for someone else.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

We can all better inspire each other by inviting different voices in our respective communities to speak and by being intentional about hearing what is said. Representation is vital for growth to happen anywhere. If we don’t create a space for that to take place, we lose out on the opportunity to inspire.

What does leadership mean to you?

To me, it means actively taking a stand for whatever cause you believe in. It also requires you to need to be OK with being the first to fail, learn and grow.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“Success is not an accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” – Pelé, Brazilian soccer player

How would you describe a great day?

It’s the day you take for yourself. If you can, once a week focus on yourself, your wants and needs. You can’t care for the world if you can’t care for yourself.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

The best advice I’ve ever received was given by my mom. One thing she’s instilled in me is a mind for prayer. Pray when things are good, when things are bad and when you need clarity on where you need to go.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

Before I reached my current endeavors, I really struggled with finding myself and figuring out what I could do and could be, personally and professionally. I overcame this by leaning on my faith and surrounding myself with positive and supportive friends and family.