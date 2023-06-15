June 18 – Lincoln Arts Festival

This annual event brings together more than 100 artists, arts organizations and art enthusiasts in an inclusive, accessible venue. Diverse works of art, innovative demonstrations, hands-on arts activities and an eclectic mix of live performances provide a sense of community. The second day of the festival will take place today, June 18, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The festival is located along Canopy Street between O and R streets and in the Railyard in the Haymarket District. Admission is free.

July 8 and 22 – Brews at the Zoo

Adults age 21 and over will find glasses of craft beers from local breweries and live music by Lemon Fresh Day on July 8 and Rascal Martinez on July 22 on the FNBO Stage, along with visits from animal ambassadors. Each evening, from 6-11 p.m., also includes after-hours access to the zoo and three drink tickets. Food and additional drinks will be available to purchase. Brews at the Zoo will also be offered Aug. 12 (AM/FM band) and Aug. 26 (Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal). For more details and tickets, go to www.lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.

July 10 – Team Jack Golf Classic

The Team Jack Golf Classic will take place at Wilderness Ridge, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place, Saturday, July 10, with player check-in and breakfast available at 8:30 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start with a shamble format. An awards ceremony and reception with a silent auction will follow at 4 p.m. This event is hosted by a group of former Husker football players including Austin Allen, Kenny Bell, Jared Crick, Cody Green, Cam Jurgens, Spencer Long, Garrett Nelson, Brent Qvale, Brandon Reilly, Jeremiah Sirles, Matt Slauson and Travis Vokolek. Each foursome will golf with a former or current Nebraska football player and have an opportunity to win flag prizes. All proceeds benefit childhood brain cancer research through the Team Jack Foundation. For more details and to register, go to https://give.teamjackfoundation.org/event/team-jack-golf-classic/e401385

July 21 – Tails & Tees Golf Tournament

Capital Humane Society will host its second annual Tails & Tees Golf Tournament Friday, July 21, at Highlands Golf Course, 5501 NW 12th St. This tournament is an 18-hole, four-person scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and includes raffle prizes, flag prizes, contests, adoption dogs and an awards banquet after tournament play. The event helps support the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, Admissions and Assessment Center, Pawsitive Impact Project and community programs offered by CHS. Over 6,000 homeless pets go through CHS’s doors every year. To register for the golf tournament, go to www.capitalhumanesociety.org and click on the News & Events drop-down menu.