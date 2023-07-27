Aug. 3 – LMEP 50th anniversary event

Lincoln Medical Education Partnership (LMEP), formerly Lincoln Medical Education Foundation, invites the Lincoln community to join in its 50th anniversary celebration Thursday, Aug. 3, between 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. at LMEP, 4600 Valley Road, in the south parking lot. There will be free food for the first 400 people, music and games, plus a fireworks show that will start around 9 p.m. LMEP has been home to a variety of programs over the years, including the Lincoln Family Medicine Residency Program, Lincoln Family Medicine Center, School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), Stepping Stones (previously Young Families Program), Lincoln Medical Acupuncture, Nebraska Cancer Research Center, Training for Addiction Professionals (TAP), Continuing Health Professions Education, Family Violence Council and Pathways. Bring your lawn chairs and join the celebration for an evening of reflection and fun. To learn more about LMEP, visit www.lmep.com.

Aug. 12 – People’s Parking Lot Party for the Center for People in Need

The Center for People in Need will celebrate 20 years of service to the community with a music festival/fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4-10 p.m. The first-ever People’s Parking Lot Party will feature live bands (Jurana, Jack Hotel, 23rd Vibration and A Ferocious Jungle Cat), food trucks, community art activities and a beer garden in the Center’s parking lot at 3901 N. 27th St. General Admission, VIP and VIP Plus tickets are available to purchase at cfpin.org/upcoming-events and on Eventbrite.com.

Aug. 12 and 26 – Brews at the Zoo

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers from local breweries and live music by AM/FM Lincoln on Saturday, Aug. 12, and by Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal on Aug. 26 on the FNBO Stage. Each evening, from 6-11 p.m., also includes visits from animal ambassadors and after-hours access to the zoo and three drink tickets. Food and additional drinks will be available to purchase. For more details and tickets, go to www.lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.

Sept. 9 – Amazing Chase for St. Monica’s

This 17th annual fundraiser for St. Monica’s will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. starting at St. Monica’s main location, 120 Wedgewood Dr. Teams of four will search for secret locations around town where they’ll perform zany challenges. Each team designates a Beauty, a Brain, a Belly and a Brawn for a variety of individual and team activities. These Amazing Chasers will compete to find and complete all of the challenges and win prizes. Funds raised in the Amazing Chase provide substance use disorder and mental health services to women in need in our community, as well as support services for their families. For more information on the Amazing Chase and to register, visit www.stmonicas.com/amazing-chase.