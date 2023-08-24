For the 11th consecutive year, Noyes Art Gallery will host Art in the Garden at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets. The 2023 event is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, with no rain date.

This year’s theme, Magical Mystery Tour, reflects the art on several Beatles-era album covers and the work of artist Peter Maxx. Visitors should look for the “Octopus’s Garden,” “Strawberry Fields” and “Love, Love, Love” to name a few.

In addition to this year’s colorful plantings, you’ll find artwork by nearly 50 artists of all media and styles including sculpture, pottery, watercolors, oil paintings, photography, silk scarves, steam punk art, assemblage art and more. All the artwork in the garden is created by members of the Noyes Art Gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, and it’s all for sale.

Attendees can also enjoy musical performances by local artists, including Arnie Heitoff, Jack Zeleny, Laurie McClain, Alonzo Beardshear, Gabriel Bennett, Courteney Grandjean with her hurdy gurdy, and Charlie Horner with his band of Irish musicians.

Hart Dance Academy has also organized dancers, including Lois Rood and dancers, and Phoenix Rising Belly Dancers.

Art in the Garden is a free community event with free parking across the street. If you get hungry, take advantage of the participating food vendors while you check out original art, listen to live music and watch dancers perform.

Sponsors of this unique event are First Interstate Bank, Ameritas, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Party in the Parks and the Noyes Art Gallery, which is celebrating 30 years.

For more information, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.