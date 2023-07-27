Jamie Rodriguez thought she knew what she wanted to do and where she was headed. Then her life took a detour.

Sentenced to two and one-half years at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, she said she chose to accept her lot and move forward the best she could. Rodriguez, 30, entered the Center for People in Need’s Opening Doors program and attended job readiness classes. The program is specifically designed to help those currently or formerly incarcerated transition into the community successfully.

Through programs like Opening Doors, the Center is redefining its identity. It is probably best known for distributing food and diapers to low-income individuals for the past 20 years and still does that. The Center fed 8,680 people and provided diapers to 556 children through its distribution center in May.

But Executive Director Macala Carter is excited about a new focus. “We want to play a part in helping people thrive and grow,” she said. The nonprofit’s overarching goal is to help its clients become financially independent.

Center for People in Need Board President John Hendricks is amazed at where Carter has taken the nonprofit in the past year. “What she’s done in one year is absolutely life-changing to me.”

Between Carter’s dreams and work ethic, Hendricks sees the Center expanding and growing opportunities for its clients. “She is going to take us to a whole new level that nobody is going to see coming.”

Opening Doors Program Manager Michaela Weverka believes that success isn’t just getting that job. “It’s keeping that job, earning a livable wage and paying for your groceries.”

Primarily partnering with the work release program at Community Corrections Center- Lincoln, Opening Doors is able to serve 36 individuals every four weeks. Clients start with core competencies like building a resume, learning skills for being a good employee and preparing for the job interview.

“We empower clients to build their own resume,” Weverka said. “We don’t build it for them.”

To practice job skills, participants volunteer with distributions at the Center. Using smart boards, they discuss different scenarios that could happen in the workplace and how to respond. Then they move on to videotaped mock interviews with community members.

Three career training offerings

Enrolled individuals can choose from one of three current career training offerings: warehouse/manufacturing logistics, MIG welding, and computer/administrative skills. Those coming on board with other skills can still receive support.

Weverka, who ended up at the Center after doing a stint at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, said, “I discovered it’s a place of new beginnings. There are people there who are waiting to blossom and grow.”

Rodriguez said that her new full-time job as an administrative assistant at Bauer Underground gives her hope. “I feel like I don’t have to settle.”

She connected with her current employer at a Center for People in Need job fair in April.

Company Chief Financial Officer Tom Sonderegger said Rodriguez had a great skill set that fit what his company was looking for. “She will have opportunities to continue to advance,” he added.

Opening Doors falls under a larger umbrella of services offered through Talent Marketplace Workforce Development. Manager Carolyn McDermott said the goal is to give all clients access to education and training that they need to seek higher-wage jobs.

Ninety percent of program participants are employed but are still struggling to make ends meet. “Our hope is to provide the educational skills that pave the way out of poverty for this population,” McDermott said. “We want to be the bridge.”

Many of the Center’s clients are new American citizens, with 50 percent of individuals accessing services coming from various ethnic minority groups. At the Center, they can gain English-speaking skills, take online certification training and discover a career path.

One of the paths is EduTech, which provides career development for entry-level jobs in the technology sector. Classes provide training in information technology support, data management/analytics, user experience and project management. Starting next fall, a pilot program that accesses Interplay Learning will allow clients to earn certifications for specific trades in a virtual reality learning environment.

Removing barriers

“We meet clients wherever they’re at, to help them arrive at a job and pursue a particular career,” McDermott said. Sometimes getting them there means removing barriers by providing interview clothing, gas vouchers, diapers and food.

One-on-one navigators provide program participants coaching along the way. After choosing a career path, participants maximize their access by enrolling in classes like English Language Learners, online certification programs and associate degree offerings at Southeast Community College through the People Obtaining Prosperity Scholarship program.

Currently, McDermott is focused on vetting 20 “employers of choice” interested in hiring graduates from the Center’s educational and job training programs. A new software program set to launch in January will allow the Center to share its job candidates, along with certifications and education they have obtained, with these potential employers.

As a current employer of choice, Sonderegger is looking forward to having the instantaneous opportunity to see what candidates are available when his company is looking to hire.

Carter believes the Center can answer the community’s cry for labor as it prepares individuals with soft skills, like how to talk to the boss, get along with co-workers and hustle.

“As we look at changing that cycle of poverty, that is where workforce education comes in,” Carter shared.

Carter said that she wants to go beyond forming partnerships with businesses and the community to seeking value exchanges that benefit both parties. “We want to weave into the fabric of the community.”

Her next vision is to construct a community teaching kitchen with the hopes of sharing workshops on a dedicated YouTube channel. The Center recently received a $1 million food innovation grant but is still seeking another $500,000 to finance a kitchen transformation.

“It’s basically expanding on food, not just giving food, but also the education around food (preparation and nutrition),” said Belinda Acosta, director of communications and community affairs. “When you share that information, it encourages community.”

The Center will share its expanded vision for the future with the community at a music festival fundraiser it is hosting Aug. 12. The event, which will take place in the organization’s parking lot, will feature food trucks, a beer garden, family art activities and a community mural activity led by David Manzanares.