On our August L Magazine cover is a Journal Star file photo of Wally Mason, Sheldon Museum of Art director for nine years, on a stairway at the Sheldon. Mason retired June 30 after accomplishing his goals: to make the museum more accessible to UNL’s staff and students and bring Sheldon more in line with the academic curriculum, to build on Sheldon’s previous acquisitions, to be a good steward of the building and to raise as much money as possible.

Also in art news, the Lincoln Arts Festival brought together artists and arts appreciators from throughout the region June 17-18 for a memorable weekend of inspiration and arts exploration. See that story on page 11.

After canceling its first Brews at the Zoo fundraiser this summer due to a lightning storm on June 10, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo saw a record 1,400 adults attend its next event July 8. Lemon Fresh Day performed to a dancing audience at the event. Attendees chose from craft beers and ciders offered by eight local breweries and cideries, saw a show-and-tell about a lionhead rabbit and ball python, and had after-hours access to the zoo’s 400-plus animals. See our coverage on pages 8-9.

More than 400 people and 100 dogs attended a fundraiser with a similar concept, Wine & Howl, at Deer Springs Winery June 11, raising $6,300 for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors. The funds support LAA’s income-based pet food bank and low-cost spay/neuter program. The AM/FM band played ‘80s cover music, to which many attendees danced with their dogs. See all the details on pages 6-7.

With plans to step down from leading Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach in August, Executive Director Susanne Blue received a standing ovation at the Feeding the Soul of the City event, which raised $144,000 to support the nonprofit’s hunger relief and homeless prevention services. See coverage on page 10.

Another nonprofit, the Center for People in Need, is probably best known for distributing food and diapers to low-income individuals. But the Center is expanding to include programs like Opening Doors, which provides job readiness classes to help those currently or formerly incarcerated transition successfully into the community. See that story on pages 20-21.

In other food-related news, a new Culinary Kitchen, serving waffles, has opened at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. See details on pages 16-17.

