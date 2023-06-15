The Lux Center for the Arts, together with over 300 community members, celebrated a record fundraiser for art and arts education this spring at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center. The 46th annual LUXe Party and Art Auction helped raise critical funds for Lux’s education, exhibition, artists-in-residence and outreach programs.

Over 75 local, regional and national artists contributed artwork this year to be auctioned off to help support Lux’s programs, which provide accessible art experiences to all members of the community. The event raised more than $138,000 through artwork sales, sponsorships, donations and tickets sales, with over $30,000 in commissions paid directly to participating artists.

The Lux recognized Geoff and Kristen Cline with the 2023 Lux Art Champion Award, which honors individuals who have been champions of art in our community and have shown special devotion to the Lux Center for the Arts. They show exemplary leadership in sponsoring, championing and celebrating art in Lincoln.

The Lux also recognized Karen Kunc with the 2023 Lux Community Art Award, which is presented to an individual who has been a community leader that strongly supports arts education, public art and increased arts events in our community spaces. Kunc is Constellation Studios founder and director, and serve as the Willa Cather professor and professor of art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she has taught since 1983. She is founder of the school’s Under Pressure Print Club — a community-based support group for UNL printmakers.

Generous community sponsors made this year’s LUXe Party and Art Auction possible. Union Bank & Trust was the LUXe Art Auction and Party Presenting Sponsor.

LUX Center for the Arts is a member agency of United Way. For more information about the Lux Center for the Arts and its programs, call 402-466-8692 or visit www.luxcenter.org.