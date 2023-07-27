A record attendance of 1,400 adults age 21 and over enjoyed craft beers from local breweries and live music by the Lemon Fresh Day band Saturday, July 8, at the first Brews at the Zoo fundraising event this summer at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

“This is the first time Lemon Fresh Day has played for us on the FNBO stage, so I think that had something to do with selling all 1,400 tickets,” said Erin Lenz, the zoo’s communications director.

“That and the weather,” added Evan Killeen, zoo president and CEO, referring to a clear sky with temperatures in the mid-70s that evening.

The first Brews at the Zoo event was originally set for June 10, but lightning and rain forced zoo staff to cancel it. Lenz said that event, which would have featured live music by the Mezcal Brothers, will be rescheduled on a Friday in September to be announced.

The July 8 event included glasses of craft beers and ciders from eight local breweries and cideries at seven stations throughout the zoo. Guests chose beverages from Bottle Rocket Brewing Co., Code Beer Co., Empyrean Brewing Co., Glacial Till Winery, Saro Cider, Stone Hollow Brewing Co., White Elm Brewing Co. and Zipline Brewing Co.

Angela Rohland, an animal ambassador keeper, was on hand to show and tell about Chester, a lionhead rabbit; and Brutus, a ball python. Attendees also had after-hours access to the zoo’s 400-plus animals and three drink tickets. Additional drinks, along with pizza, brats and burgers, were available to purchase.

All money raised from Brews at the Zoo events goes directly to the care of the zoo’s animals.

A second Brews at the Zoo event took place July 22 with Rascal Martinez performing. Additional Brews at the Zoo dates and bands scheduled to perform are Aug. 12 (AM/FM band) and Aug. 26 (Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal).

For more details and tickets, go to lincolnzoo.org and click the Events link.