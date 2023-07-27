The 22nd annual Lincoln Arts Festival brought together artists and arts appreciators from throughout the region June 17-18 for a memorable weekend of inspiration and arts exploration along Canopy Street and in the Railyard in the Haymarket District.

Festival 2023 brought together nearly 90 artists, makers, creatives and arts organizations to curate a celebration of the local arts and culture scene. Event attendees, which totaled over 12,000, were given the opportunity to step into the vibrant artistic community of Lincoln and experience the diverse range of artistic expressions.

The artists at the festival – ceramicists, jewelers, painters and more – brought a wide variety of skill sets and styles.

In addition to handmade works, shoppers were able to witness up close the creative process of the artists they bought from. Every selling artist at the festival offered a unique approach to crafting their works, and attendees could observe that approach during live art demonstrations.

For those who wanted to unleash their own creativity, the festival’s Creative Zone offered interactive activities led by local artists and arts organizations. From acrylic pouring to three-dimensional chalk art to collaborative installation projects, these hands-on art opportunities let art buyers and appreciators become the artists by engaging directly with the artistic process and creating their own works of art.

In recent years, the Lincoln Arts Festival has featured performing arts in addition to the visual arts. The 22nd event showcased an eclectic mix of performances on the World Stage. From musical acts to dances and theatrical performances, the stage infused the festival atmosphere with additional energy and cultural exploration.

The festival rounded out the multisensory experience with its Culinary Court, a designated space filled with diverse and delectable culinary delights, featuring a number of food trucks that represented the diverse culinary scene of Lincoln along with craft beers, ciders and other summer treats.

From the diverse artist and creative makers lineup to the live demonstrations and hands-on activities, the Lincoln Arts Festival brought a weekend-long celebration of creativity to Lincoln.