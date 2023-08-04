Lincoln Animal Ambassadors is currently in need of canned dog food. The nonprofit is running low on other pet food supplies too. LAA is asking for donations to help keep its income-based pet food bank stocked.

Various pet food banks across the United States note that financial hardship accounts for approximately 25% of the pets that are surrendered to shelters. According to LAA President Mary Douglas, LAA’s pet food bank started in 2008 as a way to try to keep pets in their home. Douglas said that sometimes a pet “is the only family some people have, and we wanted to do everything we could to keep that family intact.”

LAA distributes 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of food each month to pets and their people from its pet food bank, which is located in a warehouse at 300 Oak Creek Drive. The space is 2,100 square feet, making it easier to store and distribute pet supplies to those in need.

“The pet food bank has become something that many low-income households have come to rely on to help feed their pets,” Douglas shared.

Pet-related items needed by LAA include:

• Dry cat and dog food;

• Wet cat and dog food;

• Cat and dog treats;

• Clumping cat litter;

• Flea and tick medications for cats and dogs;

• Leashes and collars for cats and dogs; and

• Beds and toys for cats and dogs.

“The pet food bank is a community-run project,” Douglas said. “We couldn't do it without the support of our entire community donating to the cause, and every little bit helps. Someone giving five cans of food or six pounds of dry food is just as important as a pallet full of food.”

Pet supplies can be dropped into LAA’s donation barrels at the following locations:

• Super Saver grocery stores at 56th and Highway 2, 27th and Cornhusker Highway, and 27th and Pine Lake Road;

• St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 2325 S. 24th St.; and

• Arnie’s Pet Food, 5601 S. 56th St., Suite 7B.

For over 14 years, LAA has been distributing free pet food, cat litter and pet-related items to low-income families who request help caring for their pets. LAA also addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program. The all-volunteer organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.