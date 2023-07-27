Lauren Silverman Durban recently reposted this message on Facebook from a few years back:

“Fifteen years ago today, Paul and I pulled into Lincoln with the intention of staying for the duration of the two-year contract I’d just signed, and then moving on. We’ve written a lot of chapters since then (including those four Nebraskans I gave birth to), and there’s a lot to be thankful for. That whole ‘God laughs at your plans’ thing? Totally true, but not always bad.”

Then Paul replied: “Make it 19. One more year, and we get a set of steak knives.”

That social media exchange tells you quite a bit about these two, who thought they were coming to Lincoln for Lauren to get some experience as a reporter for KLKN-TV Channel 8, and ended up staying for that 20-year prize – a set of steak knives.

What it doesn’t tell you is that they are both from Los Angeles, and that Lauren wanted to put her degree to good use by being a television reporter. She had two offers: one up in Fargo, North Dakota, and the other here in Lincoln. After flying in for an interview, she decided to take the job at KLKN.

“We were dating when she took that job, and I was between jobs so we decided to pack up and move to Lincoln,” Paul shared. “Lauren drove the car with the cat and dog, and I drove the U-Haul with all of our stuff.”

“It was 23 hours on the road,” added Lauren, “with a couple of overnight stops along the way.”

Then Paul went on, “As we drove into Lincoln on North 56th Street, we were talking on the walkie talkies and Lauren began to cry. ‘This is the ugliest place, I can’t believe I took this job.’”

Not that North 56th just off the interstate is all that ugly, but it’s not exactly an attractive entrance into Lincoln. But they’d driven 23 hours to get here, so they decided to make the best of it, and the next day they went looking for an apartment. The following day, Lauren reported to work at Channel 8.

“There’s another important eight,” Paul noted. “It was eight months until I could find a job. I think people were afraid I wouldn’t be here very long and didn’t offer me positions that I’d interviewed for.”

If you know the Durbans, you know they’re both very involved in theater. Being the one without a job, while he was busy filling out applications, Paul also explored the local theater scene. He ended up being cast in “Seussical: The Musical” at Lincoln Community Playhouse and a number of other productions in the following months and years. Paul reflected, “Some of the people I met in those early days at the Playhouse are still very good friends.”

And, not to be outdone, Lauren has been cast in a number of plays as well, including most recently “Sweeney Todd” at the Playhouse and “Into the Woods” at the Nebraska Communities Playhouse. And if that weren’t enough, she is communications manager at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Lauren and Paul married after getting settled in Lincoln, and four of the reasons their roots have sunken so deep into Lincoln are Brady, Zachary, Sara and Luke — a development that led to Lauren writing a parenting column in L Magazine over the past decade.

Lauren and Paul have each shared their talents in a number of jobs, and now with Lauren at the Lied Center and Paul doing marketing and sales for Filament Essential Services, life in Lincoln seems a lot more plugged in than when they first arrived in town.

The Durbans noted several reasons for why they have stayed.

“Well, first of all,” said Paul, “money goes a lot further.” Lauren quickly added, “Our kids are involved in a lot of activities, and it’s so easy to be involved with them. Life in LA is a struggle – it’s expensive, it’s crowded, traffic is unreal.”

We laughed as she compared traffic reports on the radio in LA with updates here in Lincoln. If you’ve been in LA, you know that traffic reports can go on for several minutes talking about collisions, congested freeways and construction backups. By contrast, Lauren noted, “When I had a morning radio show here in Lincoln, we’d ask our traffic reporter for an update, and most of the time he’d say, ‘Looks good.’”

Paul commented on Lincoln’s purposeful growth.

“Lincoln’s growth is in measured steps,” he said. “Transportation needs are anticipated and dealt with, and future thinking, like the development of Nebraska Innovation Campus, is making Nebraska into the Silicon Prairie.”

Lauren then noted that as she talks with the performers who come to the Lied, so often they’ll say, “Lincoln is great. Who knew this was such a wonderful community? Lincoln is so walkable, so liveable, so nice.”

I had to laugh when Lauren brought up the next positive point about Lincoln.

“You won’t believe this,” she said. “But, one of the reasons we’ve stayed is the DMV (Division of Motor Vehicles). It’s so easy to get things done there. You just walk in, and the people behind the counter are so nice.”

We also talked about Lincoln’s hiker/biker trails network. And while some Lincolnites don’t want change, growth like the Pinnacle Bank Arena has been good. Paul added, “One thing Lincoln could use is a convention center. It helps attract people, it gives residents some great events to attend, and I’ve seen how other cities have benefited.”

So, it seems safe to say that Lauren and Paul Durban are stayers. Like so many people who come to Lincoln from other parts of the country, or even different countries, they’ve stayed, and they’re still writing chapters in their book of life that are focused on Lincoln.

And, they’ve shared with others that the best route to drive into Lincoln is I-180, a much nicer welcome into this city on the prairie in the middle of the country.