Performing arts patrons and special guests gathered May 12-13 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the TADA Theatre, located on the second floor of the Creamery building in Lincoln’s Haymarket District.

The theater has involved hundreds of actors, students, designers and regional artists over the years, working toward the same goal of connecting the Lincoln community with the positive power of theater.

A past recipient of an Impact Award for downtown development from the Downtown Lincoln Association, the TADA Theatre has been a performance outlet that has showcased Nebraska talent through award-winning productions and regional premieres working alongside Broadway creators.

One of those collaborators made a special trip to Lincoln as the headlining act for the celebration – two-time Grammy award-winning musician Laurence Juber, who played two sold-out concerts during the weekend as well as leading a master class for area musicians.

LJ, as he is better known, played guitar for the band Paul McCartney and Wings. His concert at TADA on Friday night, May 12, featured songs from his album “LJ Plays the Beatles,” which was voted one of Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s all-time Top 10 albums. Saturday’s concert on May 13 consisted of a wide gambit of songs including tunes from Pete Townshend, Harold Arlen and other songs Juber had composed.

The world-renowned guitar virtuoso and entertainer’s work has also been heard on recordings with a diverse group of singers in addition to being featured on the soundtracks of hundreds of TV shows and movies.

Juber’s connection with the TADA Theatre dates back to the first show that opened the theater, “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical,” a production that Juber composed along with his wife and lyricist Hope Juber, whose father, the late Sherwood Schwartz, created the iconic television show as well as “The Brady Bunch.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of TADA’s anniversary celebration,” said Juber. “It is a gem of a theater, and its body of work over the years has been first rate and is very impressive.”

Before the concerts, special guest Don Wesely, arts supporter and former Lincoln mayor from 1999-2003, presented the theater a proclamation on behalf of the current mayor for its contributions to the performing arts in the community and declared it TADA Theatre Day in Lincoln.