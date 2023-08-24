Every day and in every way, parenting is a balancing act.

Which battles are worth fighting? When do you hold the line, and when do you give in? When do you let your kids handle their own problems, and when do you step in to help? When is it helpful to intervene, and when are you making things worse?

These questions manifest themselves in wildly differing ways as children grow up, but they apply themselves to babies learning to sleep through the night just as readily as high schoolers considering college. With two teenagers in the house, it’s not surprising that grades and schoolwork have become a recent focal point.

If you haven’t recently or don’t yet have students in middle or high school, you might not know that grading is not like it was when we were kids. There are now apps that give me access to every one of my kids’ grades as soon as a teacher enters them. I see every assignment, every test, every grade, every day. I can see every assignment that’s coming up, complete with a little calculator that tells me exactly how each one will affect my child’s grade depending on how well they do. Often, I know my kids’ grades before they do. For those of us who tend toward the anxious, it’s easy to get a little addicted to checking those grades every single day. It feels like the responsible thing to do.

With the new school year upon us, I’ve been thinking a lot about a story a friend told me years ago when her daughter was in kindergarten. She was struggling with some behavior issues (standard little kid stuff), and my friend told the teacher she would make sure her daughter had consequences at home when she got in trouble at school. She was surprised when the teacher disagreed, saying she’d be better off letting her daughter leave school problems at school. As her daughter adjusted to a new situation, she didn’t want the first thing they talked about every afternoon to be what had gone wrong that day. Home was for celebrating the wins.

More and more, I’m thinking about how that lesson applies to teen issues as well. Especially at the point when teens naturally start to pull away, when is it best to let them leave school problems at school and keep home focused on celebrating the wins? Of course, this doesn’t mean we ignore real issues … but I do know that if the first thing my husband wanted to talk about every evening was whatever I’d messed up at work that day, I wouldn’t be all that excited to see him.

And here we are, back at those initial questions of when it’s best to intervene. I don’t have the answers, but I do know that this school year I’m making it the family goal to celebrate the wins first. Yes, grades matter, school matters, behavior matters. Of course, some problems must be dealt with immediately. But first and foremost, I never want my kids to feel like home is where they need to put their armor on. When they (and I) look back at their school years, I know that will matter so much more than any one grade.

I wish you a new school year with plenty of wins to celebrate!