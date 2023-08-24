The nonprofit Women Investing in Nebraska (WIN), a program of the University of Nebraska Foundation, has achieved several firsts in the year since Morgan Holen, a former Miss Nebraska, was named its first full-time director in the summer of 2022.

For the first time since WIN’s inception in 2011, members have reached the $200,000 milestone for the year with their pooled donations. That means WIN will be able to donate $100,000 grants to both a Nebraska nonprofit and a University of Nebraska project at its annual grant ceremony Oct. 4 at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

“Raising $200,000 annually has always been a goal for WIN,” Holen said. “When we give $100,000, that can completely launch a project. We wouldn’t be able to have that dramatic effect individually. WIN gives that opportunity to make a meaningful difference.”

When Holen became director last summer, another goal for WIN was to increase membership from 213 to 250. It reached 259. WIN had only 20 members when the organization was founded.

According to WIN Chair Meg Lauerman, a WIN member since 2017, Holen has improved organization and communication among WIN’s various committees, groups and members.

“That’s been a driving force in getting to $100,000 grants,” Lauerman said.

As WIN’s director, Holen networks with women over coffee to discuss WIN and its mission to help Nebraska nonprofits and University of Nebraska projects, makes presentations to businesses, directs marketing efforts, manages WIN’s social media and works with staff members and volunteers to strategize ways to reach goals.

Holen is a Gallup-certified strengths coach, which has been a factor in improving communications throughout the WIN organization, said Lauerman.

“At the University of Nebraska Foundation, everybody knows their top five strengths,” Holen said. “That gives me an awareness of how to communicate with them and keep them inspired and invested in WIN’s mission.”

Holen has transformed WIN in other ways as well, Lauerman said. “She has organized a communications calendar, a newsletter, videos on the impact of WIN grants on Nebraska communities, and she’s been thoughtful and purposeful about planning events based on what WIN is trying to accomplish.”

Developed skills serving as Miss Nebraska

Holen said that serving a year as Miss Nebraska helped her develop skills that enabled her to hit the ground running as WIN’s director. As Miss Nebraska from June 2021 until about a week before she was appointed WIN’s director in June 2022, Holen traveled over 30,000 miles throughout Nebraska speaking at businesses, schools, and various organizations and nonprofits.

“I gained skills talking to different groups of people across the state, and I became familiar with a lot of different nonprofits and how important they are for their communities,” she said.

As Miss Nebraska, Holen was also responsible for marketing communications and business development efforts.

Holen earned a bachelor’s degree from UNL, where she studied journalism, advertising and public relations, and will complete her Master of Business Administration in December.

During her undergraduate studies, Holen volunteered for the Chi Omega Kappa Chapter as director of communications, director of recruitment and facilitator for the sorority’s Nancy Walton Laurie Leadership Institute. She was a member of the UNL Spirit Squad, served as captain and social media specialist for the Husker Scarlets dance team, and was a Nebraska Human Resources Institute staff adviser and mentor of youth in grades K-12.

She also completed a digital marketing, web and design internship at UNL and was a marketing and public relations specialist for House of Colour before being named Miss Nebraska. She has been an ambassador and mentor for the TeamMates Mentoring Program since January 2020.

Many women leaders

While Holen’s leadership has helped WIN achieve its goals, she said she has had plenty of help from WIN’s founders and members.

“I am standing on the shoulders of so many women leaders who have been active in WIN and continue to be involved, whether hands-on or with financial gifts from afar,” she said. “They care deeply about WIN being successful.”

She noted as examples past WIN chairs Lisa Smith of Lincoln, Carey Hamilton of Omaha, Candy Henning of Lincoln and Susan Fritz of Crete.

And she praised the leadership of Lauerman, who served as WIN’s Education Committee chair for two years before becoming the organization’s overall chair this past year.

“WIN is so important to me, because it links community causes with a vibrant, growing network of caring women and opportunities to learn, connect and make Nebraska an even better place to live,” said Lauerman.

Lauerman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism at UNL, completed a Master of Arts in Telecommunications at Michigan State University and returned to UNL to earn a Doctorate in Educational Administration.

Her career has included production, administrative and teaching positions in broadcasting, advertising, public relations, marketing and communications, both at UNL and in the community, in addition to volunteering in leadership positions on multiple community boards and committees.

At UNL, Lauerman served as an assistant professor in the Broadcasting and Advertising departments of UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications, as director of communications for the Nebraska Math and Science Initiative and Nebraska Mathematics and Science Coalition, as special assistant to the Chancellor for Institutional Marketing at UNL, and as UNL’s director of university communications for 15 years.

She left UNL in 2016 but returned as a volunteer co-chair of the N-150 celebration of UNL’s 150th anniversary in the 2018-19 academic year.

Last summer, she served as a mentor for a participant in the Washington Mandela Fellows program on the UNL campus.

In addition to the leadership from WIN’s chairs, many women leaders have presented at the annual grants celebration over the years. They have included Candy Marshall, president of TheDream.US; Preeta Bansal, a senior global executive and attorney whose career has intersected law, public policy, government, academia and global business; Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs; Jane Miller, retired president/CEO of Gallup; Indrani Goradia, founder of Indrani’s Light Foundation; Tricia Raikes, co-founder of the Raikes Foundation; Susanne Shore, former Nebraska First Lady; and Connie Collingsworth, general counsel for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

WIN members also learn from each other through social networking.

“WIN has members in their 20s through their 90s, so membership is about mentoring and being mentored,” Lauerman said. “We have members who are lawyers, doctors, IT professionals, financial advisers, college students – across the board, and we all learn from each other.”

“Sometimes we have mini member presentations,” added Holen. “It’s a learning process that sets WIN apart.”

Three focus areas

WIN has three primary focus areas – education, grants and membership – and has a committee of WIN members to address each focus area.

As an example, WIN received a record 116 grant applications from NU projects and nonprofits across the state in the past year. WIN’s Grants Committee, chaired by Jaci Lindburg, reviewed the proposals and selected eight projects for site visits by WIN members in July. Next, the committee determined project finalists to be included on the ballot for members and assisted with informing members about the projects.

WIN members will vote to determine which of the following nonprofits and University of Nebraska project finalists will receive grants. One project from each group will receive a $100,000 grant at WIN’s grant ceremony Oct. 4.

The project finalists are:

Nebraska nonprofit project grant finalists

• Genoa Indian School: Centering Native voices in telling the history of the Genoa Indian School program in Genoa, Nebraska – This program will increase focus on Native American experiences of attending a federal Indian boarding school, as well as the intergenerational impact of this often traumatic history, through the Genoa Indian School Museum’s tour introduction video, public tours, exhibits, educational programming and public events that include first-hand accounts.

• Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center: Connecting students to health care opportunities in Scottsbluff, Nebraska – The center will serve 500 youth throughout the 17 western Nebraska counties to home grow their own health care workforce pipeline in rural and underserved Nebraska through fun and educational hands-on, health care-focused experiences, resulting in improved health outcomes for the citizens of rural panhandle communities.

University of Nebraska project grant finalists

• UNL Nebraska News Mapping Project – The College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Nebraska Journalism Trust will map every local Nebraska news organization to uncover news deserts, train journalists to report in underserved communities and provide evidence to seek more funding, equalizing local news access for all Nebraskans in support of democracy and civic engagement.

• UNL Children’s Justice Clinic – CJC law students serve as guardians ad litem for over 100 abused and neglected children in juvenile court. WIN funding would provide a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker to partner with CJC students, enhancing their advocacy for the state’s most vulnerable children in juvenile court.

WIN’s other two committees – Education and Membership – are chaired by Sarah Button and Jill Davis, respectively. Both are from Lincoln.

For more information about WIN, visit https://womeninvestinginnebraska.org.