Imagine going on a cross-country automobile trip and discovering there are no gas (or charging) stations along the way. That would be extremely inconvenient. In the case of migrating monarch butterflies, lack of food on their lengthy journey can be life threatening.

Spring migration for monarchs begins around March, with the butterflies migrating north from Mexico to lay eggs in the southern U.S. Once those eggs go through the stages to become mature butterflies, around May, they migrate north and lay eggs. That next generation of monarchs also lay eggs in the north, and so it goes until August when the fourth generation of monarchs begin migration back to Mexico for the winter.

In Nebraska, we hear a lot about the Sandhills crane migration. The migration of monarch butterflies is an equally remarkable natural wonder.

We generally see monarchs in Nebraska from June through fall. Many can be seen in meadows, prairies and roadsides, where they eat nectar from a variety of blooming plants. As caterpillars, however, they feed exclusively on milkweed.

Habitat loss is threatening their survival both in Mexico and in the U.S.

The Monarch Waystation Program (monarchwatch.org) is dedicated to creating, conserving and protecting monarch habitat, from host plants for larvae to energy sources for adult butterflies. Each of us can help. Creating a “Monarch Waystation” in a home garden as well as on school grounds and in landscaped office buildings will help monarchs on their journey and contribute to their conservation.

A Monarch Waystation need not be large – 100 square feet, even split up into chunks, is enough for a small waystation. At least six hours of sun is needed for blooming plants. To host larvae, include milkweed plants; butterfly, swamp and/or common milkweed do best in our area. Note: butterfly milkweed may be most pleasing (and well behaved) in a garden setting.

Annual plants that provide nectar for adult butterflies include: Gaillardia, Lantana, Pentas, Salvia, Tithonia rotundifolia, Verbena and Zinnia. For year-after-year monarch attraction, include perennials such as: Coreopsis, Echinacea purpurea, Liatris, Monarda, Phlox, Rudbeckia hirta, Solidago and Veronia.

Painted lady butterflies – ubiquitous and adorable little butterflies – are often mistaken for monarchs. They are much smaller, about a third the size of a monarch. The painted lady is in constant motion, flitting as much as flying here and there. In comparison, the monarch butterfly, true to its regal name, is graceful and deliberate as it elegantly soars through the air. Let’s help them on their way.

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is a semi-retired consultant in philanthropy.