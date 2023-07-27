Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach hosted the 17th annual Feeding the Soul of the City fundraising event June 8 at the Scottish Rite Ballroom. Because of the generosity of 40 corporate and individual sponsors, the crowd that attended and the many who gave donations prior to the event, Matt Talbot raised over $144,000, which will support the day-to-day hunger relief and homeless prevention services of the community kitchen and outreach center.

In addition to heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music from Bobby Gadoury, guests watched a video featuring Executive Director Susanne Blue sharing how Matt Talbot feeds the community in the broadest sense.

“In addition to food, our guests hunger for a sense of community and acceptance,” said Blue. “The meals are what bring people to us, and we can meet that basic need of food thanks to our wonderful volunteers. But once they are here, we can build relationships and provide many other resources such as housing and substance use services that go beyond feeding.”

Two longtime community partners, Mainelli Wagner & Associates and Brian Barrett, were honored with Compassion in Action awards for their dedication to defeating hunger and homelessness, and restoring hope among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Mainelli Wagner & Associates is a locally owned engineering firm that has partnered with Matt Talbot for the past 10 years by making generous financial donations, as well as providing significant volunteer efforts through events such as Huskers Helping the Homeless and company-sponsored food drives.

Barrett has been part of Matt Talbot’s volunteer base for the past six years, helping in a variety of ways including preparing meals, installing flooring, picking up donations, fundraising, cleaning the facility and even dressing up as the Easter Bunny.

With plans to step down from leading the organization in August, this was Blue’s last Feeding the Soul of the City event as executive director. She received a gift from the staff and a standing ovation for her dedication and commitment to the mission and vision of Matt Talbot.

Serving lunch and dinner seven days a week, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is a hunger relief and outreach center for those in need. In a typical year, Matt Talbot provides over 180,000 nutritious meals to the hungry in Lincoln and more than 44,000 homeless prevention services such as housing, drug and alcohol evaluations, life skills classes, nutrition counseling, and help with obtaining vital identification documents. Learn more at www.mtko.org.