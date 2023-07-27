Smack dab in the middle of downtown Lincoln, you just might get an aroma of waffles this summer, perhaps with a long-ago scent of popcorn still lingering in the air.

History meets innovation – that’s how the new owners of Culinary Kitchen describe the transition of the old Korn Popper building into a test kitchen featuring a luscious menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch waffles.

Kevin Knudson, the new owner, said he fully understands the meaningful legacy of the Korn Popper at 14th and N streets – the official entryway into the timeless Lincoln Community Foundation Barbara Bartle Garden.

“It’s a Lincoln tradition. It’s Lincoln history,” Knudson said. “We look upon this as a new story that starts now, a contemporary Lincoln tradition, the old meeting the new.”

And that “new” is a different sort of downtown offering called Heavenly Waffles, a distinctive waffle that comes in all types of meals, from waffle sliders (such as smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, avocado and tomato) to delectable dessert waffles topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, sprinkled with powdered sugar and maple syrup, or lemon zest waffles topped with passion fruit sorbet.

The delicious endeavor began with a partnership with the Lincoln Community Foundation – which owns the building and leases out the restaurant space – and a group willing to help support rehabbing the old popcorn facility to complement the neighborhood, keeping it alive and vibrant.

The Korn Popper closed its doors in 2016, after almost 85 years in business there. The space was most recently occupied by Lulu’s on N Street which closed in 2021.

“We wanted to provide something fresh and new for our community, for this neighborhood, something new for Lincoln … We wanted something of a test kitchen to try and launch new, unique menu items,” Knudson said.

The restaurant business was not new to Knudson, who co-owns daVinci’s with two founding family members, which just celebrated 45 years in Lincoln in April. He is also the sole owner of Greenfield’s, which opened in 2008.

The current trend in restaurants generally is to showcase menus that feature single-item franchises, keeping it simple, Knudson explained. “I was looking for just the right one-product concept.”

Enter Bob Haney, founder and executive chef for Heavenly Waffles, which he calls a “revolutionary waffle mix” described as a modified waffle recipe – with yogurt making up 40 percent of the dry mix – leading to a unique, light and fluffy texture, and adding up to only 110 calories with 8 grams of protein.

“This is definitely not your hotel waffle. In fact, we will completely change your concept of a waffle,” Haney promised.

Currently Heavenly Waffles are sold online, and at restaurants, coffee shops and even athletic training tables across the country – but this is the first public offering in Lincoln.

“So often, when you have waffles, you feel like you have a big dough ball in your belly,” Haney said. “But these are light, fluffy, yet filling … People who will come here on their lunch break do not want to go back to work and fall asleep at their desk. This is the perfect meal for a healthy lifestyle.”

Matthew Brunken, who is also part of what the group calls their “dream team,” has a passion for startups and has previously worked with Knudson.

He calls his customers “guests,” and says that going to a restaurant should be playful and fun.

“I think this restaurant matches perfectly with the natural flow of traffic in downtown Lincoln,” he said. “People can stop here on their lunch hour, come downtown for a concert at Foundation Gardens and enjoy unique food, come around just to watch what’s happening in downtown Lincoln these days.”

Brunken added a personal bias because he is a runner and appreciates the protein and lightness of Heavenly Waffles. “You eat a stack of these, and you feel a sense of energy … they fuel you up without weighing you down.”

Other members of the dream team include Cathy Haney, chef R.J. Hobelman and Zach Tyson.

Knudson said he conducted extensive research by the time he crossed paths with Haney and his Heavenly Waffles – and considered it a perfect match. “I wanted someone who was really excited about their product.”

Knudson and Haney see the Culinary Kitchen as a destination restaurant drawing a variety of audiences:

• University of Nebraska-Lincoln students;

• Downtown office and business workers;

• Thousands of folks who live in residential areas surrounding downtown Lincoln; and

• Catering customers.

“I love Lincoln. This is a foodie town with people who love the opportunity to try something new,” Knudson said. “This is a different taste they’ve never had before – and what a perfect venue and location. I believe they call the Foundation’s Garden the people’s park … so, we are located in paradise.”

The Culinary Kitchen is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.