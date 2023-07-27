Creating a path to and from – or within – a garden area is a matter of preference and budget. Some paths are designed for aesthetics, others for access to garden maintenance; most, though, are intended for navigation from one place to another.

The many paths in our acreage garden areas are primarily for navigation, though a couple of them help in accessing plants. We’ve attempted to incorporate aesthetic appeal in the most visible paths. All but one of the paths includes hardscape. The outlier is simply turfgrass between two rows of trees.

Pathway materials vary. Wood chips are simple and attractive. The chips will decompose and shift with human and animal foot traffic, so be prepared to replenish them from time to time.

I have seen concrete paths in landscapes. Done correctly – particularly with a modern home and landscape design – it can be practical and attractive, but expensive. Perhaps a better option is to use flagstone, or flat stones, which also make for smooth movement along the path at less cost. In addition to flagstone, many styles and colors of stepping stones can be used to mark a path.

A brick path invokes charm. We kept a brick path installed by previous owners because it leads to a trellis and berm of plants with blooms over three seasons. I love the old-world look.

Constructing a walkway from wood planks blends well into a garden setting and can be situated slightly above plant material, offering a unique bridge-like perspective.

Gravel or stone paths are very practical. Some people like the sound of gravel crunching underfoot. Use coarse, not smooth, rocks; when wet, smooth rocks can become slick.

We have a combination rock and steppingstone path from the front of the house to the back. It runs along – but not next to – the house and is far enough from the outside wall to allow room for plants, making the journey from front to back a pleasant one.

A garden path need not be straight. Either for whimsy or practicality, a path can curve or zigzag.

Use your imagination, consider your budget and create your own path, one step at a time.