Back on June 23, friend Ken Hambleton and I set out to try to play every hole on every Lincoln City Golf course to raise funds for the fight against ALS, in memory of another friend, William Lauer.

My biggest challenge that day was knowing I would be in the company of a Cubs fan from sunrise to sunset. But as poorly as the Cardinals have played this year, I chose to keep my mouth shut as far as baseball talk that day.

We were mostly sailing along until we got to Holmes for our final 18 on that Friday. We had played Highlands, Pioneers, Mahoney and Jim Ager in fairly good time. We started at dawn at Highlands and knocked out that 18 in about 90 minutes. As anticipated, play got a little slower as the day progressed. We had a little rain delay at Mahoney, but nothing major. And then things got wonderfully difficult at our last stop.

We could not play 18 at Holmes that evening because there were simply too many other golfers on the course. So, while we were slightly disappointed about not finishing 81 – we managed 73 – how great that there were so many people out enjoying a round on a Friday evening at one of our city courses?!

Golf is growing, and it’s a beautiful thing. A pandemic plus.

“The Covid pandemic sure helped boost numbers,” said Highlands Director of Golf Denis Vontz, who added that this is the third straight year of strong numbers.

And I will also share that every course we played that day was in excellent shape.

“The course conditions are fantastic, especially compared to a year ago,” Vontz said. “We have pretty much fully recovered from the winter of 2022.”

And all those golfers. Also fantastic.

Chip shots

• Vontz added: “Most of the league play will be done by the end of August, so we will have some open tee times on weekdays starting the first part of September. The fall season is a great time to play out here with the changing of the trees and the native grasses. And we have received our fall line of Husker apparel, and it looks great. Go Big Red!” Visit www.lincolncitygolf.org for more information.

• A big shout-out to the folks at Landscapes Unlimited for all they do for the community. I was recently at Clinton Elementary School on a Thursday afternoon, and a big crew was helping to spread fresh mulch on the Clinton grounds. The crew was from Landscapes, supplying the materials and people power at no charge. Thank you, Landscapes (also great Food Bank friends).

• I had the good fortune to play two rounds at Sand Hills this summer, and I will share that I actually broke 100 (barely) both times. Not surprisingly, I also spent a lot of time on the many beaches there. Still shaking the sand out of my ears. But what a spectacular place. And the people there in Mullen are the best. Sand Hills is currently No. 8 in the country, according to new rankings from Golf Digest, ahead of Pebble Beach and Winged Foot and Pinehurst No. 2 and a bunch of world-class courses. Right here in Nebraska.

• With Ken leading the way, we raised more than $2,000 in the fight against ALS that day. Grateful for that support and my playing partner in a big way.

• What’s your favorite city course and why? I would like to know if you don’t mind sharing.

