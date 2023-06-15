We thank photographer John F. Keller for contributing our July L Magazine cover photo of Susanne Blue, who has announced her August retirement.

During Blue’s 25-year tenure as executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, the organization grew from a volunteer-led soup kitchen in a shared space at 19th and R streets (her first office was a pantry) to a professionally staffed community kitchen and outreach center. In addition to meals, MTKO now offers housing, case management, outreach, substance use treatment, and nutrition programming for families and individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness – all in a dynamic building just off North 27th Street.

Read the details of MTKO’s growth under Blue’s leadership, her legacy and her retirement plans in our cover story on pages 14-15.

Also in this issue, we highlight another amazing woman leader, Betsy Grindlay, vice president at Speedway Motors, in our monthly Inspire Q&A on page 13.

Around town

I got my fur fix covering the Tails & Trails Pet Festival May 21 at Glacial Till Vineyard near Palmyra. The event set an attendance record with more than 450 people, along with hundreds of canine companions of all shapes and sizes, and raised a record $67,000 for the Capital Humane Society.

Matt Madcharo, CHS executive director, says the funds will help CHS care for more than 6,500 pets that will arrive at the shelter this year and prepare pets for the adoption program. The funds will also help support programs like the Low-Cost Feline Spay/Neuter Program, Foster Care Program and the Pawsitive Impact Project. See my story and photos on pages 6-7.

Our arts stories in this issue include a review by L. Kent Wolgamott of the exhibition “Water in a Dry Land,” which is on display at the Great Plains Art Museum through July 8 (pages 16-17). You’ll also find coverage of the LUXe Party and Art Auction, which raised an event record $138,000 to support art and arts education at Lux Center for the Arts (pages 10-11); and TADA Theatre’s 15th anniversary celebration, which got “Wings” from performances by Laurence Juber, two-time Grammy award-winner and former guitarist for Paul McCartney and Wings (page 11).

And more …

Ever wonder what brothers George and Mike Kazas have been up to since they closed the Parthenon Greek Grille last summer? They’ve been focusing on their Kouzina food truck and catering businesses. See Larry Kubert’s review on pages 20-21.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.