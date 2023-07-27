I get asked a lot what my favorite daily scotch is. The answer used to be Glenfiddich 15. It was under $50, had some great sherry notes, and went down so very smooth. But tastes change, and at 40% that one is a bit too low proof for my tastes now. It’s also less of a great deal at $80. So any time a new Speyside scotch comes out in that similar range, I’m excited to try it.

Benriach, you may recall from an article in this space, was little-known outside of Speyside until Billy Walker revived it after his consortium purchased it in 2004. It has since been purchased by Brown-Forman, and the distillery has continued to flourish under the keen eye of master blender Rachel Barrie. Brown-Forman revamped the core range and its packaging, and has some very nice whiskies at the bottom and top end (10- and 30-year, respectively) both smoky and not.

But that middle range was missing, until recently. Benriach The Sixteen is making its way onto shelves, reformulated after being discontinued in 2016.

On our trip to Scotland last year, we were treated to a tutored tasting at Benriach. In addition to a few drams they selected, we were able to pick some bottles to sample from their library-esque shelves. We started with The Malting Season, made with barley malted on site.

Until relatively recently, all distilleries malted their own barley at their distillery. But after Scotch whisky really took off in the 1960s, malting has shifted to large industrial complexes whose sole output is pre-malted barley ready to be delivered to distilleries across Scotland. Only a few remain that malt a small portion of their own barley each year, and that product at Benriach is in The Malting Season.

We also tried a 42-year-old peated sherry Benriach, which was (unsurprisingly) amazing. Another oddity about Benriach is that it used to be the sister distillery of the adjacent Longmorn (owned by Pernod Ricard, owner of Glenlivet and Chivas, among other brands), and the two, though under different owners, still are connected by a rail spur. From 1900-1965, Benriach did not distill whisky at all; it only existed to provide malted barley for Longmorn.

Benriach The Sixteen is aged in a combination of ex-bourbon, ex-sherry and virgin oak casks. I tasted it and immediately got the sharp, woody notes from the virgin oak. If you like Deanston Virgin Oak, this has a similar flavor profile though softened by age. Baked apples, ginger and honey on the nose. More apples and orchard fruits on the palate, with loads of spicy oak and a touch of honey.

Benriach The Sixteen should be in Nebraska soon, with a suggested retail price of $115.

Whisky news and notes: A new tale is on the way from Glenmorangie – a Tale of Tokyo. It’s aged in Japanese Mizunara oak casks, as well as ex-bourbon and ex-sherry, and bottled at 46%.

Until next time, slainté!