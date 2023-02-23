Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln ran into opposition from real estate agents and landowners Thursday when he presented arguments to the Legislature's Judiciary Committee for a bill to bar prohibitions against installation of solar panels by homeowners or tenants.

Dungan said his proposal (LB49) offers "a small change for big gains" that would be good for the environment by encouraging the development of renewable and green energy supplied by the sun and wind.

Under provisions of his bill, a lease "can't specifically prohibit solar panels," he said.

The measure would provide "greater freedom of choice" in energy use, Dungan said.

Environmental representatives supported the bill during a committee hearing.

But Rick McDonald, speaking for the Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association, said a landlord "needs to keep control of his property," and Justin Brady, speaking for the Nebraska Realtors Association, said the bill attempts to "alter private agreements."

The bill "gives the landlord no say" when the change could result in damage, McDonald said.

The committee received 72 written communications related to the bill, including 49 expressing opposition.

Kenneth Winston of Lincoln, speaking for Bold Alliance, said the bill could act to "reduce the carbon footprint" that threatens the environment while providing economic benefits.

"There is an increasing need for the use of solar energy and wind energy devices as an alternative to domestic and imported fossil fuels," the bill states.

"A homeowner or tenant shall have a civil cause of action against any landlord, any homeowners association or similar mutual benefit association or corporation … or other person for a violation" of the law, it states.

