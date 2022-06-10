ews
Residents along the O Street corridor said the constant noise of racing and burnouts is not just the soundtrack to Memorial Day but persists year-round. And despite decades of police enforcement efforts, that hasn't changed.
A shooting in South Omaha Friday night left one person dead and injured three others.
The owners of the former Sears building at Gateway Mall have filed a $4.5 million building permit for work to transform it into a mixed-use, multiple-tenant building.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county.
Doug Daehling claimed a $126,000 jackpot after matching all five numbers on a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket this week.
The player drawing the biggest reactions at the Nebraska football team's first Friday Night Lights camp of the season wasn't listed on the camp roster.
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The man's first accuser told Bryan West staff that Delbert Taylor had sexually abused her as a child, and later told Lincoln Police the abuse began when she was around 6 years old, the investigator said in the arrest affidavit.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
