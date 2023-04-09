This is a chaotic legislative session, perhaps unlike any other in recent memory.

Terry Carpenter used to shut down the Legislature with a series of motions and maneuvers that would lead to parliamentary chaos, then sit back in his chair roaring with laughter while the legislative staff and legislative leaders attempted to untangle the mess.

Ernie Chambers was so pleased when he shut the place down that sometimes he would erupt in song or recite epic poetry by heart.

Or taunt his colleagues: "I own this Legislature."

There's less poetry to this legislative session's filibuster shutdown, but it has been effective in sharply limiting production beyond top-priority items which are slowly making their torturous journey over barriers and through sand traps toward final enactment.

It's a long and arduous trip.

In the process, the new governor's agenda essentially has become this session's legislative priority. It helps to have "at the request of the governor" behind the name of the senator who introduces a bill, perhaps especially this year.

There appears to be plenty of evidence of advance planning in terms of legislative leadership choices, committee chairmanships and committee membership.

The table was set in January for conservative (or Republican) success.

At least as much as filibusters and the relentless ticking clock would permit.

Huge, built-in and increasing property tax relief may be one of the defining pillars of this session and that's a big victory for Sen. Tom Briese, who has made that his priority during his seven years in the Legislature.

* * *

The end of congressional earmarks a dozen years ago has cost Lincoln, the University of Nebraska, the state's agricultural sector and cities and villages across Nebraska.

There were a few -- actually, a very few -- transgressions of unmerited earmarks nationally, but none in Nebraska when earmarks were in play. Nevertheless, earmarks were seized as a political issue and brought to an end.

Sen. Ben Nelson was particularly successful in distributing earmarked federal dollars to help communities all across the state when he was in office and he never backed away from the process, even after it emerged as a political weapon.

Perhaps the biggest single casualty in Nebraska when earmarks were ended was the long-sought U.S. Department of Agriculture research center at UNL's Innovation Campus. It could have been in operation today instead of being slow-walked by political calculations in Washington.

That has been a blow to the university and Lincoln, but also to farmers and rural communities all across the state. It's a blow to Nebraska agriculture.

Rep. Mike Flood currently is seeking $25 million in additional congressional funding for the agricultural research center named the National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture -- wow, think of the signage costs! -- which is designed to "help farmers and ranchers be more efficient."

* * *

Finishing up:

* Charles Herbster didn't make it to Mar-a-Lago for Donald Trump's evening event following his arraignment in New York City because he was in Beatrice for a Herbster Angus Farms bull sale, but in response to an e-mail inquiry Herbster condemned "the continued takedown of a man who truly loves America."

* Nebraska's new prisons director, Rob Jeffreys, says the sharp reduction in prison population achieved in Illinois under his direction was due in part to a decision during the COVID-19 outbreak to "get people out early" if they were non-violent and ready to be returned to society.

* It is startling to see the number of large housing units currently under construction all across Lincoln now.

* Gov. Ron DeSantis appears en route to a 2024 showdown with Donald Trump, but first DeSantis has decided to go to war with Mickey Mouse in a battle of the titans in Florida.

* Employees and students in universities across Florida have been prohibited by the state's board of governors from using the university's network to access TikTok due to potential security concerns and students are being encouraged to delete the app from personal devices. New University of Florida President Ben Sasse, a former member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has long warned about the national security threat posed by the Chinese on-line app.

* And now two of Lincoln's state senators have been chosen by Gov. Pillen.