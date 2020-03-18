New US home construction dips again in February

The National Association of Home Builders reported Tuesday that its survey of builders’ sentiment declined slightly in February, but remains high.

The group said that builder confidence reflected a decline in mortgage rates, a low supply of existing homes and a strong labor market with rising wages and the lowest unemployment rate in a half century. But that could change drastically in the coming months as American industry braces for the impact of COVID-19, which is grinding the economy to a near halt as people stay home, airlines cancel flights and public events are called off.

“Due to the slowdown in economic growth and the volatility in markets from the coronavirus, mortgage rates will remain lower for longer, which will help homebuyers in the longer run," said Joel Kan of the Mortgage Bankers Association. “However, we may start to see these homebuilding trends take a turn for the worse, depending on the industry’s ability to continue day-to-day operations during these difficult times.”

The average rate on a 30-year-fixed mortgage ticked up slightly to 3.36% last week from 3.29% the previous week, which was the lowest level since mortgage buyer Freddie Mac started tracking the average in 1971. It could fall further this week after the Fed on Sunday slashed its benchmark rate to nearly zero.

