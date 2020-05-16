New rules ease rest mandates for truck drivers

It would allow drivers under certain adverse driving conditions to extend their driving window by up to two hours.

It would change the requirement that drivers take a 30-minute rest period within the first eight hours of coming on duty, allowing them instead to take a break after eight consecutive hours of driving. Any on-duty time not spent driving can be counted as break time under the new rule.

It also changes the accounting of hours drivers spend in the sleeping berths of their trucks.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., the ranking Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, applauded the announcement, saying “they recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach does not give drivers the necessary flexibility to make the right decisions to safely operate their vehicles.”

Industry groups also reacted with praise. American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear said the rule would “result in needed flexibility for America’s professional truck drivers while maintaining the safety of our roads.” Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, said the new rules mean “truckers will soon have a little bit more control over their daily schedules.”