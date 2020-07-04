New NAFTA takes effect amid carmaker COVID-19 recovery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — The replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement took effect Wednesday, meaning automakers have to begin grappling with a new set of trade rules as they try to remain afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trade rules by which automakers have played since 1994 are now replaced by a new pact requiring automakers to produce cars with 75% of parts originating from the United States, Canada or Mexico — up from 62.5% — within five years to qualify for duty-free treatment. The pact, known as the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, was signed into law by President Donald Trump in January.

In addition to the USMCA’s new requirements for parts, known as “rules of origin,” the new pact requires 40-45% of an auto’s content to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour. Vehicles not meeting the requirements are subject to a 2.5% duty. Automakers and other companies also have to make sure 70% of the steel and aluminum they use comes from North American companies.

The U.S. Trade Representative only recently released uniform rules for the trade pact that has been agreed to by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Trump administration officials expressed confidence on Tuesday that enough information has been shared with U.S. companies to ensure a smooth transition for affected industries, including automakers.