New kind of wheat draws pollutants from soil, water

The soil and water near some of the most polluted wells in Minnesota is almost entirely clean three years after a new type of wheat was planted on the surface.

The perennial wheat, called Kernza, was grown just west of Brainerd on a few acres immediately surrounding wells within corn and soybean fields. Over the past three years, it cut nitrate contamination from the cornfields by 96% and from soybeans by 86%.

The drastic drop of the increasingly prevalent and damaging nitrate pollution shows that even small plantings of the wheat crop may be able to protect water supplies in croplands, potentially saving taxpayers and small towns from spending millions of dollars on nitrate treatment systems. That all depends, however, on how quickly the demand and market for Kernza can grow, and if the wheat will be profitable enough to make it worthwhile for farmers to carve out space to grow it inside more established corn and soybean operations.

"We're seeing some promising results from a relatively small amount of acreage," said Jacob Jungers, a researcher at the University of Minnesota. "We have cities that are becoming somewhat desperate now for a solution. The idea is to keep expanding the size of the project, increasing the acreage to the point where we can start to see the direct impact on a community's drinking water."