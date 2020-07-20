New forecast: Higher home prices and lower mortgage rates

Duncan said much of the nationwide job loss so far has been with workers who were not planning to buy a house.

“The workers who lost the jobs are typically hourly wage earners — typically renters,” he said.

Workers who feel secure in their employment are still buying.

“On the demand side, people said I have a salary job that looks safe and interest rates look historically good — I’m going to go out and buy,” Duncan said.

But the longer the economy is depressed and a second wave of pandemic that could cause increased business closings could hurt home buying down the line, Duncan said.

“That would raise some risks on the housing front,” he said.

Some forecasters have warned of a decline in home prices, but not Duncan.

“At the outside of the crises you saw all these stories that house prices are going to crash,” he said. “We think house prices are going to rise.

“We expect prices to be up this year a little north of 4%,” Duncan said. “I know that goes against what people were thinking three or four months ago.”