New commissioner appointed to Public Service Commission for Douglas County district

An attorney and law enforcement officer has been appointed by the governor to serve on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Christian Mirch to serve as the District 2 commissioner to replace Crystal Rhoades, who was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk of the District Court.

District 2 covers the eastern half of Douglas County.

Last year, Mirch was the main GOP opponent facing Democrat state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha in her bid to be re-elected to serve Legislative District 6. Cavanaugh defeated Mirch in the November election by more than 11 percentage points.

Mirch is an attorney and serves as a police officer in his free time for a rural community outside of Omaha, according to a news release from the governor's office. He previously worked in the Omaha Police Department for 10 years.