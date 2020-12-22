Nevada runs past Tulane in Potato Bowl

Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.

Nevada (7-2) finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolfpack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3.

This year’s Potato Bowl allowed Nevada to end with a win after losing its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost the Wolfpack a spot in the Mountain West title game.

Cameron Carroll rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for Tulane (6-6), which was one of 19 schools to play 11 regular-season games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Green Wave failed in their bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.

Nevada built a 19-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Green Wave rallied, pulling within 26-20 midway through the third quarter.

Then Nevada’s dominant ground game took over, imposing its will on a Tulane defensive line thinned by injuries and absences.

Lee rushed for 105 yards and Toa had 102 yards rushing with a touchdown to go along with 77 yards receiving.