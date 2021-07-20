Netflix’s subscriber growth has slowed dramatically. Blame competition and the pandemic

Although detractors say the company's firehose strategy of producing content prioritizes quantity over quality, the service has created plenty of buzzy shows that have garnered critical acclaim.

Netflix scored 129 Emmy nominations for its shows, including best drama series nominees "Bridgerton" and "The Crown," along with nods for "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris" and "The Kominsky Method." Netflix was barely topped by WarnerMedia's combined 130 nomination for HBO and HBO Max.

Netflix must rely more on original content as rival entertainment companies bring more of their shows and movies back home to put on their own streaming services. Popular series such as "Friends" and "The Office" once were big draws for Netflix. Not anymore.

Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said on a interview broadcast on YouTube that the company copes with the loss of popular licensed studio programming by creating exciting originals.

"We go through that we believe by making these early investments in original programming and getting our consumers and our members much more attuned to the expectation that we're going to create their next favorite show, not that we're going the be the place were you can get anything every time," Sarandos said.