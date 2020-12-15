Net gains in the offseason prove beneficial for No. 3 York girls in win against No. 2 Elkhorn

YORK — The York girls basketball team didn’t let many minutes go to waste during an unusual offseason.

The Dukes saw an opportunity to improve as shooters prior to a season in which they’d be contenders in Class B.

“Well, during a pandemic we have a lot of extra time,” York senior guard Maddie Portwine said. “Everything else is closed and there’s nothing to do. We’d get together, get in the gym and really just become tighter as teammates just through different drills that involve shooting.”

Those extra shooting reps proved rewarding in a clash of top-five teams Tuesday evening at York High School.

Junior Destiny Shepherd and freshman Kiersten Portwine hit back-to-back three-pointers in a critical third-quarter sequence to help No. 3 York hold off No. 2 Elkhorn 53-51.

Elkhorn, behind the play of Tia Murray and Lexi Knott, held a 30-26 lead early in the third quarter before the Dukes went on a 14-0 run, highlighted by the back-to-back threes. The Antlers battled back to cut the lead to 47-46 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, but the Dukes got a bucket from Maddie Portwine and made free throws at the end to seal the win.