Nebraska's COVID-19 restrictions will ease on Thursday

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that a sustained decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska has triggered a reduction in the state's coronavirus restrictions.
The new "blue" rating was to become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Moving to "blue" on the state's rating scale allows more people for gatherings in a single room, increasing from 50% of capacity to 75% of capacity and in some cases changes requirements to guidance only.
Among the changes in the "blue" rating:
* Seating persons in groups of eight or less returns to guidance rather than a requirement for restaurants, bars, wedding and funeral receptions, and other venues.
* The requirement for individuals at bars and restaurants to be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom or playing games, returns to guidance.
* Elective surgeries may resume without restriction.
The changes to the state's directed health measure do not apply in Lancaster County, which has its own rules in place, including a mask mandate.
The loosening of COVID-19 restrictions statewide comes as the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska filled by coronavirus patients has dropped below 15% when measured in terms of a seven-day rolling average.
At one point, it had been climbing toward a 25% figure.
As of Tuesday night, the state reported 566 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 987 on Nov. 20.
The number of new coronavirus cases has also dropped significantly over the past month. Through Tuesday, Nebraska was averaging 1,050 new cases daily over the past week, after the state saw 2,000 or more cases on half of the days between Nov. 5 and Dec. 5.
Per capita, the rate of new cases in Nebraska over the past week ranks 30th among states, according to the New York Times, as hot spots have shifted from the Midwest to other parts of the nation.
