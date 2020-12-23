Nebraska's COVID-19 restrictions will ease on Thursday

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that a sustained decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska has triggered a reduction in the state's coronavirus restrictions.

The new "blue" rating was to become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Moving to "blue" on the state's rating scale allows more people for gatherings in a single room, increasing from 50% of capacity to 75% of capacity and in some cases changes requirements to guidance only.

Among the changes in the "blue" rating:

* Seating persons in groups of eight or less returns to guidance rather than a requirement for restaurants, bars, wedding and funeral receptions, and other venues.

* The requirement for individuals at bars and restaurants to be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom or playing games, returns to guidance.

* Elective surgeries may resume without restriction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The changes to the state's directed health measure do not apply in Lancaster County, which has its own rules in place, including a mask mandate.