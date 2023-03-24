Three Nebraskans have been selected to participate in the 2023 NextGen Global Leaders Network, a program sponsored by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

Those joining 70 professionals in 25 states are:

* Mia Azizah, an assistant director of marketing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

* Caleb Fjone, the execuitive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation.

* Melanie Petersen, who is getting her masters in social work at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The NextGen Global Leaders Network is a yearlong program that will engage a group of diverse, bipartisan young professionals in leadership, skills training, and mentorship in support of their own engagement on global development and diplomacy in their communities.

This class of young professionals from 25 states will participate in series of sessions with USGLC leaders and special guests to immerse themselves in global policy issues while strengthening advocacy and engagement skills. Throughout the year, they will interact with policymakers and opinion leaders, have opportunities to share and publish their own stories and perspectives, and will ultimately become members of USGLC’s State Advisory Committees at the end of the program.

This year’s class includes 70 participants from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, representing a broad spectrum of political affiliations and emphasizing the bipartisan nature of this program. The program is free of charge to participants, who were selected through a rigorous written application process.