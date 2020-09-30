Nebraska State Board of Education

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

The state is divided into eight districts, each represented by a board member elected in a nonpartisan race. They serve four-year terms and are not paid but are reimbursed for expenses.

Patsy Koch Johns, who is now board vice president, is running unopposed for the District 1 seat, which covers Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Three other seats are up for re-election, including District 2, which covers most of Sarpy County and a portion of Douglas County; District 3, which covers 15 counties in northeast Nebraska; and District 4, which also covers portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties.

In District 2, incumbent Lisa Fricke of Omaha is being challenged by Robert Anthony of Papillion. Patti Gubbels of Norfolk and Mike Goos of Columbus are running for the District 3 seat. Jacquelyn Morrison and Adrian Petrescu, both of Omaha, are seeking the District 4 seat. Board members Rachel Wise (District 3) and John Witzel (District 4) are not seeking re-election.

State Board District 1 candidate:

