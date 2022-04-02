Nebraska Secretary of State

The secretary of state serves a four-year term and will be paid $85,000 a year.

The secretary of state serves as the state's chief election officer, working with election officials in the state's 93 counties to oversee law, elections, tabulation equipment and the state voter registration system.

The office also has responsibilities over elections, business registrations, occupational licensing, state rules and regulations, records management, international relations and youth civics programs.

The secretary of state is the keeper of the Great Seal of the State of Nebraska, and the office is the repository for official state documents.

By law, the secretary of state serves on a number of state boards, including the Nebraska Board of Pardons, State Board of Canvassers and the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

The current secretary of state, Republican Bob Evnen of Lincoln, was elected in 2018. He faces two Republican challengers in the primary: Robert Borer of Lincoln and Rex Schroder of Palmyra.

