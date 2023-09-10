For Doc Sadler, the payoff of entering Pinnacle Bank Arena was delayed. The basketball lifer was Nebraska’s coach when plans were announced and ground broken on the $185 million facility. It was to replace the Devaney Sports Center, which housed the Husker men’s and women’s programs, its need for renovations at odds with its natural charm.

At the top of Sadler’s wish list for a new arena was to be able to practice there as often as possible and the ability to replicate Devaney’s intimate nature. Pinnacle Bank Arena would be able to fit almost 2,000 more people than its predecessor, but Sadler wanted to keep the fans in close proximity to the court. For all the bells and whistles on the shiny new home, Nebraska would lose some of its home court advantage if the building was lifeless and sterile.

But Sadler didn’t see the building open. He was fired in 2012 and spent the next seven years hearing about it. His friend and former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan gave a rave review when the two met at a Final Four.

Sadler didn’t set foot inside the arena until the spring of 2019, when he returned to Lincoln as an assistant on Fred Hoiberg’s staff. Close to a decade after conception, the arena lived up to the hype.

“I think about Devaney and I think about Pinnacle, and what makes both of them kind of special is that it’s pretty much sold out every game, and you were always going to be going out on the court with a big crowd to support you,” said Sadler, now the director of basketball operations at Kansas. “And I think that’s what people don’t get about Nebraska is the fan support that they get for basketball is about as good as there is in the country. And that’s what you had in Devaney, and then it just took off to a whole other level over at Pinnacle.”

Devaney had housed the basketball programs since 1976 and lacked the sizzle of many modern arenas. Tim Miles, who coached the men’s team from 2012 to 2019, called it “Devaney Dungeon.”

“It was just like dead space, and it just didn’t have a lot of energy,” Miles said. “You had to try and get energy.”

In Pinnacle Bank Arena, Miles got a recruiting tool, a sterling new arena to show potential future Huskers during visits. It also fulfilled Sadler’s requirement of a tight-knit area despite the larger size and capacity.

Things were different for the women’s team. It reaped the same benefits of the nicer facilities and modernized venue, but the extra seating wasn’t particularly helpful. While the men’s team has never averaged fewer than 13,000 people per game at the arena, the women topped out at just over 6,000 in the first two years. The extra seating created more empty space than there had been at Devaney.

“There’s a little bit of emotion moving into a new building after you’ve played in a building for so long, but it was also — it was time,” former coach Connie Yori said.

It was the women’s team that played the first game in the new arena. The Huskers topped No. 25 UCLA in a day game. That night, the men’s team defeated a Florida Gulf Coast squad that upset its way to the Sweet 16 a year earlier.

It kicked off a memorable 2013-14 season for both programs in a new era. The women were 16-2 at home on their way to an NCAA tournament appearance. The men went 15-1 at the arena, culminating with a season-finale win over the heavily favored Wisconsin Badgers in what Miles called “one of the more electric environments I’ve ever been a part of in any capacity.”

“Nebraska fans are so incredibly supportive of their teams,” Miles said. “It’s really a special place that way. And I think that passion and that intensity of fandom that they have — they are into the team, they want to see success — is what makes it so special and what’s made that building so special.”

