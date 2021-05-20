Nearly two-thirds of millennials have new homebuyer regrets, survey finds

How homebuyers can avoid regretting their purchase

In the current real estate market, it may be more important than ever to work with an agent who can guide you through the competition.

“Having an agent who understands your wants and can push back when you need that is so important,” Olmsted said. She added that it’s especially crucial for your agent to understand the market conditions in the area where you’re shopping and to be able to save you from your own emotions if necessary.

“I have clients I just have not written for because I can tell they’re just in a desperation state,” she said. “One hundred percent of the time, they’re like, ‘thank you, we didn’t want to write an offer.’”

Olmsted added that agents need to be able to feel you out as your thinking changes. For example, she said, if a garage was on your must-have list but you start to waver after a few deals fall through, a good agent will help you figure out if it’s really no longer important or if it’s just your frustration getting the better of you.