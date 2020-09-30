Neal Stenberg

Age: 70
Occupation: Retired attorney
Political party: Republican
Address: 2726 Katy Circle, Lincoln
Website: None
Stenberg, who is retired, served 20 years as chief legal counsel for Southeast Community College and said he wants to give something back to the institution. The University of Nebraska Law College graduate was a member and also served as the president of the Nebraska Council of School Attorneys.
SCC is funded through state appropriations, property taxes and tuition. How should SCC balance the “three-legged stool” of funding to be a good partner to the state, responsible to taxpayers and affordable for students?
The college’s budget statement for 2019-20 indicates that general fund revenue is currently raised as follows: state aid 30%, property tax 48%, tuition 21%, other 1%. The current split is reasonable, but I would favor some increase in state aid as a means of providing property tax relief. For 2017-18, the average annual tuition and fees for a resident student at SCC was $3,214. I would be opposed to increases in tuition greater than the rate of inflation.
Businesses in Nebraska continually say they need more qualified employees. What can SCC do to provide more trained workers for the state?
The college should be a catalyst for economic development. The college should use employer surveys to help it better understand the hiring needs of local businesses and to evaluate whether the training offered by the college matches the needs of local businesses. The college should actively recruit students, assist students in obtaining financial aid, and keep tuition at reasonable levels. I support the creation of additional trade programs whenever necessary to support the needs of business and industry.
What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?
SCC should actively recruit students and staff of color. The SCC Board should adopt and maintain policies prohibiting racial discrimination and harassment and which have the purpose and effect of providing a welcoming educational environment. SCC must maintain a fair and efficient complaint process whereby claims of unlawful discrimination and harassment can be promptly investigated by an impartial decision-maker. The college must take appropriate remedial action in those cases when it is determined that discrimination or harassment has occurred.
SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?
I support the construction of new facilities only when a clear need exists and attention is given to all three SCC campuses. In order to avoid a hardship on property taxpayers, construction projects must be phased in over a period of time and must be financed solely with the statutorily authorized 2-cent capital construction fund levy. Health Sciences (Lincoln), Diesel Technology and Welding (Milford), Classroom Building (Beatrice), and Learning Center (Falls City) all met these criteria.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I served as SCC’s chief legal counsel for 20 years. I want to give something back to this wonderful institution. My priorities are:
1. Work to maintain and improve the already high quality of educational programs.
2. Operate the college as efficiently as possible for the benefit of both students and taxpayers.
3. Work with the leaders in business, industry, and agriculture to ensure that college programs contribute in a significant way to economic growth.
