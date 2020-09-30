Neal Stenberg

The college should be a catalyst for economic development. The college should use employer surveys to help it better understand the hiring needs of local businesses and to evaluate whether the training offered by the college matches the needs of local businesses. The college should actively recruit students, assist students in obtaining financial aid, and keep tuition at reasonable levels. I support the creation of additional trade programs whenever necessary to support the needs of business and industry.

What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?

SCC should actively recruit students and staff of color. The SCC Board should adopt and maintain policies prohibiting racial discrimination and harassment and which have the purpose and effect of providing a welcoming educational environment. SCC must maintain a fair and efficient complaint process whereby claims of unlawful discrimination and harassment can be promptly investigated by an impartial decision-maker. The college must take appropriate remedial action in those cases when it is determined that discrimination or harassment has occurred.

SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?