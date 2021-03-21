NCAA women's tournament roundup

Leigha Brown scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan, and the Wolverines beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast 87-66 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in the River Walk Regional in San Antonio.
Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines (15-5).
Kierstan Bell had 25 points for Florida Gulf Coast (26-3). The Eagles has won 15 in a row.
No. 2 Baylor 101, No. 15 Jackson State 52: Moon Ursin scored a career-high 24 points and Baylor routed Jackson State.
No. 7 Virginia Tech 70, No. 10 Marquette 63: Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and Virginia Tech built a big lead and held off Marquette.
No. 3 Tennessee 87, No. 14 Middle Tennessee 62: Rennia Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee.
HEMISFAIR REGIONAL
No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 16 Mercer 53: South Carolina coach Dawn Staley got her 500th career victory as the Gamecocks rolled.
No. 8 Oregon State 83, No. 9 Florida State 59: Aleah Goodman had 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers, and Oregon State beat Florida State.
No. 5 Georgia Tech 54, No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 52, OT: Lorela Cubaj recovered from a scary fall to score 14 points, including the go-ahead free throws in overtime, and Georgia Tech overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to beat Stephen F. Austin.
MERCADO REGION
No. 1 N.C. State 79, No. 16 North Carolina A&T: Jada Boyd scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half and top-seeded North Carolina State overcame a slow start to win.
RIVER WALK REGION
No. 4 Kentucky 71, No. 13 Idaho State 63: Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson scored 14 points apiece and Kentucky beat Idaho State.
No. 5 Iowa 87, No. 12 Central Michigan 72: Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and fifth-seeded Iowa beat 12th-seeded Central Michigan.
No. 8 Syracuse 72, No. 9 South Dakota State 55: Emily Engstler scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Syracuse pulled away to beat South Dakota State.
ALAMO REGION
No. 8 Oklahoma State 84, No. 9 Wake Forest 61: Natasha Mack had 27 points and 15 rebounds in eighth-seeded Oklahoma State’s victory over ninth-seeded Wake Forest.