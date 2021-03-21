NCAA women's tournament roundup

Leigha Brown scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan, and the Wolverines beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast 87-66 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in the River Walk Regional in San Antonio.

Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines (15-5).

Kierstan Bell had 25 points for Florida Gulf Coast (26-3). The Eagles has won 15 in a row.

No. 2 Baylor 101, No. 15 Jackson State 52: Moon Ursin scored a career-high 24 points and Baylor routed Jackson State.

No. 7 Virginia Tech 70, No. 10 Marquette 63: Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and Virginia Tech built a big lead and held off Marquette.

No. 3 Tennessee 87, No. 14 Middle Tennessee 62: Rennia Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee.

HEMISFAIR REGIONAL

No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 16 Mercer 53: South Carolina coach Dawn Staley got her 500th career victory as the Gamecocks rolled.