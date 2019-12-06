You are the owner of this article.
NCAA volleyball: Busboom Kelly leads Louisville to rare Sweet 16 appearence
NCAA volleyball: Busboom Kelly leads Louisville to rare Sweet 16 appearence

BIG TEN CONFERENCE TRACKER

Friday’s first round

No. 5 Wisconsin def. Illinois State 3-0.

No. 6 Nebraska def. Ball State 3-0.

No. 7 Minnesota def. Fairfield 3-0.

No. 8 Penn State def. Princeton 3-0.

No. 14 Purdue def. Wright State 3-0.

No. 17 Utah def. Illinois 3-2.

No. 22 Michigan def. Northern Kentucky 3-0

Friday’s best

Aiko Jones, Louisville: She tied her career-high with 20 kills as the unranked Cardinals upset No. 19 Western Kentucky in the second round. That sends Louisville — coached by former Nebraska player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly — to its first Sweet 16 since 2005.

Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati: She had 27 kills — taking a remarkable, yet typical, 67 attempts — as the Bearcats beat VCU 3-1 in the first round. Thompson played with the U.S. national team during a tournament in Lincoln last summer. She leads the nation in kills per set (6.4).

Sabrina Starks, Pittsburgh: The middle blocker from Springfield, Nebraska, had eight blocks and five kills as No. 2 Pitt beat Howard 3-0.

Natalie Smith, Michigan: The younger sister of former Husker Brooke Smith had 17 digs and two ace serves as Michigan beat Northern Kentucky 3-0 in the first round.

Saturday’s best

Wisconsin vs. UCLA: If Wisconsin wins they’ll host a regional next weekend that could include Nebraska. No. 24 UCLA didn’t look very good against Nebraska in Week 1 but improved, including a win against Stanford.

