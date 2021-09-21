NBC’s new ‘Ordinary Joe’ follows three ‘what if’ life scenarios

Like most college graduates, Joe Kimbreau has some choices to make about the rest of his life. Unlike most college graduates, he’s getting the chance to live out his options.

In NBC’s “Ordinary Joe,” which premiered Monday, the man in question sees three different versions of his life play out. In one, he’s a nurse, another a police officer, the last a rock star.

“It’s an absolutely fascinating story about the idea of choice and how that can drastically change our lives, the road we take and who we become,” star James Wolk told the Daily News.

“Everyone has that, where you go ‘what if?’ We don’t all get to see our what ifs play out. In this story, we will, and we’ll see what becomes of Joe and the other characters of the show.”

The three storylines play out simultaneously, jumping between worlds with some plots spilling over, including ones that include sometimes love interest Amy (Natalie Martinez) and sometimes wife Jenny (Elizabeth Lail). All three Joes are relatively successful but each is fighting for something more.