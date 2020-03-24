NBC has $1 billion schedule hole to plug with Olympics postponed

“So there should be no losses should there not be an Olympics,” he said. He added, however, that there would be profit lost.

It’s unclear how those provisions and that insurance would treat games that are simply postponed, as opposed to games that are canceled. Comcast shares were down 1% to $33.79 at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday in New York.

Rights Extension

To make things even more complicated, NBC is deeply tied to the Olympics for another 12 years. In 2014, it negotiated a rights extension to its current deal, agreeing to pay $7.75 billion for the next six planned games. It is also part of a three-way joint venture with Team USA and the Los Angeles 2028 organizing committee, which created a one-stop shop for Olympic marketing from 2021 through 2028.

One could argue that losing the Olympics comes at the worst possible time, since the pipeline for scripted shows, reality shows and movies is starting to run dry for a lot of networks.

Berke mentioned another possibility: If sports are able to resume this summer, there might be an overwhelming amount of sports content to compete with. Set for NBC alone, there are the Triple Crown horse races, NHL playoffs, golf’s Ryder Cup and, later in the summer, college football.