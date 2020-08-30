 Skip to main content
NBA playoff glance
Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Doncic capped a superb first postseason with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Celtics 112, Raptors 94: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points, Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists and Boston beat Toronto in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Nuggets 119 Jazz 107: The Nuggets' Jamal Murray scored 50 points, offsetting 44 by Utah's Donovan Mitchell, as Denver forced a seventh game.

