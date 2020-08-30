NBA playoff glance

Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the first-round series.
Doncic capped a superb first postseason with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Celtics 112, Raptors 94: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points, Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists and Boston beat Toronto in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Nuggets 119 Jazz 107: The Nuggets' Jamal Murray scored 50 points, offsetting 44 by Utah's Donovan Mitchell, as Denver forced a seventh game.
