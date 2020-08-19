NBA playoff glance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 124-105 on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to even the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor. He helped the Jazz break open the game in the third quarter and increase the lead to 31 in the fourth.

His performance was on the heels of scoring a Jazz playoff-record 57 points in a 135-125 overtime loss in Game 1.

Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points, and Nikola Jokic added 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Celtics 128, 76ers 101: Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and Boston beat Philadelphia to take a 2-0 seres lead. Tatum scored a career playoff high for the second straight game after scoring 32 points in the opener Monday. Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics. Boston shot 51% from the field and committed just seven turnovers. Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers.

Raptors 104, Nets 99: Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists, Norman Powell had a big game off the bench with 24 points and defending NBA champion Toronto beat Brooklyn to take a 2-0 series lead. Kyle Lowry had 21 points, nine rebounds and forced a big turnover in the closing seconds for the Raptors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0